Panthers pound Lions on homecoming night

COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville Panthers celebrated their 100th season’s homecoming night in style with a dominant performance in Friday’s regional matchup against the Section Lions.
The Panthers sprinted out to an early lead and never looked back in a 41-7 win in 2A, Region 8 action.
Collinsville got the ball rolling their way quickly after the opening kickoff when tailback Malachi Orr capped off an early drive with a touchdown run from seven yards out. Jason Perez then nailed his first of five PATs to put the Panthers up 7-0 early.
After a quick defensive stop, Collinsville quickly doubled their lead when quarterback Kaleb Jones fired an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Jones to make the score 14-0 midway through the first.
Section then answered with one of their best drives of the night, but Kaleb Jones ended it with an interception just in front of the Lions’ end zone. The Panthers then marched the length of the field and scored once again on a 3-yard touchdown run by Orr on the first play of the second quarter.
Two more fast defensive stops gave the Panthers enough time to score twice more before the break. The first of those two scores came midway through the second quarter when Kaleb Jones called his own number and rushed the ball across the goal line from 17 yards out.
Three minutes later, Kaleb connected with Michael Tucker on a 43-yard touchdown strike through the air to make the lead 35-0 at halftime.
Jason Perez capped off Collinsville’s scoring spree with a 15-yard touchdown run early in the third.
Section would finally put an end to the Panthers’ shutout bid with 1:49 left to play in the fourth when Jace Holcomb scored on a 5-yard run. Leo Viljanen hit the extra point to make the final score 41-7.
Kaleb Jones completed 7-of-9 passes for 151 yards and two scores. His lone carry was his second-quarter touchdown run from 17 yards out.
Holcomb was Section’s leading rusher with 94 yards and a score on 24 carries.
Collinsville will play at Asbury next week while Section travels to play at Sand Rock.
