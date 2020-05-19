AHSAA cancels all-star week

During a joint news conference with Alabama High School Athletics Association executive director Steve Savarese on Monday, Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association director Jamie Lee said the AHSAA’s North-South All-Star Sports week has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made following the AHSAA cancelling summer competitions.
The all-star week was scheduled for July 13-17 in Montgomery.
Spring sports rosters will be released this week, as student-athletes will be recognized for being selected.
DeKalb County student-athletes selected to participate in the all-star week festivities from fall and winter sports included Fort Payne’s Donald Winchester (football), Collinsville’s Hadley Hamilton (basketball) and Geraldine’s Collin Mayfield (cross country).
During the news conference, Savarese said the AHSAA plans to allow teams to start workouts — weightlifting, conditioning and individual skill development — June 8.
In an earlier memo, the AHSAA said it is scheduled to release health and safety guidelines for when schools reopen on or before Friday.
New guidelines will focus on physical distancing, group activities based on square footage, respiratory coverings (face coverings), sanitizing equipment, hand washing, etc. The guidelines will be recommendations and left up to local schools to implement and regulate, the AHSAA’s statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.