In the final week of the 2021-22 school year, the Ider softball team was the last DeKalb County program playing.
The Hornets opened the Class 2A state tournament with an 8-0 loss to Hatton, before finishing their season with a 6-1 loss to Luverne in the double-elimination format at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park on Friday.
Ider completed its postseason run with a 29-21-1 overall record, an East Central Regional runner-up finish and an Area 15 runner-up finish.
Against Hatton, the Hornets were restricted to two hits.
Miklyn Troxtel allowed eight runs on 11 hits with two walks and no strikeouts across five innings.
Bradyn Mitchell picked up the win in the circle for Hatton, striking out six, walking five and surrendering no runs on two hits in six innings.
Hatton collected 11 hits, led by Mitchell’s four hits with two RBIs and two runs scored. Arlie Rae Armstrong doubled on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored, and Katie Dawson tripled and plated a run.
The loss to Hatton dropped the Hornets into the elimination bracket, where they registered just one run on a Makinley Traylor solo home run across right field in the game’s first at-bat.
Makinley Traylor accounted for three of Ider’s five hits and Lexi Brewer added a double. Brynley Traylor tossed a complete game, giving up seven hits for six runs with four strikeouts and two walks.
Luverne’s Lacey Kelley also pitched a complete game, retiring six batters, walking one and allowing one run on five hits.
A’Niyah Burnett drove in three runs on a double, Zyan Peterson tripled on two hits and scored a run and Trinity Forte doubled with an RBI.
Orange Beach retained the 2A state championship with a 2-1 victory against Mars Hill Bible on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.