Red Devils power past Lions

The Fyffe Red Devils scored five touchdowns in the first quarter and rolled to a 54-6 blowout win against the Brindlee Mountain Lions in Guntersville on Friday night.
Ike Rowell completed all three passing attempts for 125 yards and two scores for the Red Devils (4-0, 3-0 Class 3A, Region 7).
Malachi Mize caught two passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Dukes had 162 yards on two carries for two touchdowns.
Fyffe finished with 315 yards rushing and 125 passing.
The Red Devils visit Plainview on Oct. 2.
