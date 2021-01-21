Following their first-round victory against Ider in the opening round of the DeKalb County Tournament on Tuesday night, the Geraldine boys cracked the top 10 in Class 3A in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association state high school basketball rankings.
Geraldine improved to 15-3 and was voted No. 10 in 3A this week after weeks of being nominated for top-10 consideration.
Also in 3A boys, Fyffe (14-4) came in at No. 2 in the latest rankings, while Plainview (22-3) posted at No. 4 for DeKalb County.
On the girls side, Ider (17-7) was selected No. 8 in 2A. In 3A, Plainview (20-5) also remained in the top 10 at No. 10. Collinsville (17-4) and Sylvania (18-5) were considered for 3A’s top 10.
Here are the latest ASWA state high school basketball rankings, released Wednesday:
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (22-0)
2. Vestavia Hills (23-2)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (21-2)
4. Foley (15-3)
5. Spain Park (18-7)
6. Auburn (12-4)
7. Baker (14-6)
8. Theodore (19-4)
9. Sparkman (15-9)
10. Gadsden City (14-5)
Others nominated: Austin (11-8), Davidson (10-10), Dothan (8-5), Fairhope (12-3), Thompson (15-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (25-1)
2. Eufaula (17-3)
3. McGill-Toolen (13-5)
4. Athens (11-2)
5. Buckhorn (16-2)
6. Hartselle (14-2)
7. Northridge (15-4)
8. Mortimer Jordan (19-3)
9. Oxford (16-4)
10. Chelsea (16-5)
Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (5-3), Cullman (12-9), Madison Academy (8-9), McAdory (12-11), Muscle Shoals (9-7), Opelika (7-8), Scottsboro (11-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (9-3)
2. Pleasant Grove (19-4)
3. Charles Henderson (8-2)
4. Carver-Birmingham (14-4)
5. Mae Jemison (8-6)
6. Selma (4-2)
7. Guntersville (15-5)
8. LeFlore (11-7)
9. Lee-Huntsville (7-9)
10. Lawrence County (15-2)
Others nominated: Fairfield (9-6), Headland (9-2), Marbury (10-6), Ramsay (14-11).
CLASS 4A
1. Anniston (11-3)
2. Priceville (16-7)
3. Rogers (17-5)
4. Deshler (14-8)
5. Jackson (15-2)
6. Williamson (11-2)
7. Handley (12-8)
8. St. James (11-5)
9. New Hope (9-5)
10. Cherokee County (15-4)
Others nominated: Geneva (10-7), Good Hope (16-7), Hamilton (14-4), North Jackson (9-6), Oneonta (14-6), Straughn (13-4).
CLASS 3A
1. Montgomery Academy (15-2)
2. Susan Moore (22-2)
3. T.R. Miller (9-1)
4. Lauderdale County (13-3)
5. Trinity (14-3)
6. Prattville Christian (17-4)
7. Winfield (17-3)
8. Hillcrest-Evergreen (9-2)
9. Phil Campbell (17-5)
10. Plainview (20-5)
Others nominated: Collinsville (17-4), Elkmont (13-5), Flomaton (3-3), Ohatchee (7-3), Southside-Selma (8-2), Sylvania (18-5).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (13-5)
2. Spring Garden (20-2)
3. G.W. Long (9-0)
4. Midfield (13-6)
5. Geneva County (13-5)
6. Hatton (16-2)
7. Cold Springs (13-5)
8. Ider (17-7)
9. St. Luke’s (14-4)
10. Falkville (18-6)
Others nominated: Locust Fork (8-5), Mars Hill Bible (5-2), Sand Rock (12-9), Tanner (11-3), Westminster-Oak Mountain (9-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (19-5)
2. Samson (16-2)
3. Winterboro (13-0-0)
4. Loachapoka (8-7)
5. Coosa Christian (16-3)
6. Marion County (18-6)
7. Covenant Christian (10-1)
8. Florala (8-7)
9. Pleasant Home (7-4)
10. R.A. Hubbard (6-4)
Others nominated: Lindsay Lane (12-5).
AISA
1. Glenwood (16-1)
2. Clarke Prep (19-3)
3. Tuscaloosa Academy (14-1)
4. Lee-Scott (8-7)
5. Southern Academy (9-1)
6. Chambers Academy (9-4)
7. Lakeside (8-5)
8. Lowndes Academy (9-0)
9. Fort Dale Academy (8-3)
10. Sparta Academy (5-6)
Others nominated: Monroe Academy (7-6), Patrician Academy (4-11), Pike Liberal Arts (5-4).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Fairhope (21-0)
2. Vestavia Hills (21-2)
3. Spain Park (19-4)
4. Huntsville (16-5)
5. James Clemens (13-6)
6. Hoover (15-6)
7. Thompson (11-8)
8. Albertville (16-4)
9. Oak Mountain (14-8)
10. Enterprise (15-4)
Others nominated: Austin (6-10), Baker (12-7), Gadsden City (16-9), Mary Montgomery (12-4), Sparkman (11-7), Tuscaloosa Co. (14-4).
CLASS 6A
1. Huffman (13-2)
2. Pinson Valley (15-2)
3. Shades Valley (10-5)
4. Hartselle (18-2)
5. Eufaula (18-3)
6. Mountain Brook (17-6)
7. Calera (13-6)
8. Oxford (18-2)
9. Spanish Fort (16-3)
10. Clay-Chalkville (12-4)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (15-7), Cullman (10-6), Decatur (11-12), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (12-4), Minor (13-7), Muscle Shoals (8-4), Robertsdale (17-7), Scottsboro (15-3), Valley (11-3), Woodlawn (11-9).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (15-6)
2. Pleasant Grove (14-4)
3. Lee-Huntsville (6-1)
4. Talladega (12-2)
5. Parker (9-5)
6. Center Point (6-5)
7. Sylacauga (12-2)
8. Guntersville (14-3)
9. Russellville (12-4)
10. Selma (5-2)
Others nominated: B.C. Rain (10-6), Carroll-Ozark (15-7), Charles Henderson (15-7), Faith-Mobile (9-7), Greenville (11-8), Lawrence Co. (11-6), LeFlore (8-7), Sipsey Valley (9-4), West Point (13-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (20-2)
2. Anniston (14-3)
3. Westminster-Huntsville (13-5)
4. Brooks (13-5)
5. Dallas Co. (9-2)
6. Good Hope (15-5)
7. White Plains (14-4)
8. Hamilton (13-7)
9. St. Michael (12-9)
10. West Morgan (7-8)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (12-5), Haleyville (16-6), West Limestone (7-9).
CLASS 3A
1. Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-3)
2. Fyffe (14-4)
3. Cottage Hill (16-1)
4. Plainview (22-3)
5. Opp (13-0)
6. Chickasaw (12-3)
7. Piedmont (7-5)
8. Mobile Christian (14-6)
9. Elkmont (12-4)
10. Geraldine (15-3)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (12-9), Catholic-Montgomery (8-3), Clements (10-7), Danville (11-6), Lauderdale Co. (14-4), Pike Co. (4-2), Providence Christian (10-5), Wicksburg (15-5), Winfield (15-8).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (16-6)
2. Calhoun (10-6)
3. North Sand Mountain (15-5)
4. Clarke Co. (16-3)
5. Geneva Co. (13-2)
6. Section (13-8)
7. Sand Rock (15-4)
8. Hatton (11-4)
9. Lanett (8-3)
10. Spring Garden (14-6)
Others nominated: Addison (13-10), Cold Springs (14-5), Red Bay (8-6), Westbrook Christian (14-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (7-7)
2. Florala (18-3)
3. Brantley (11-0)
4. Ragland (15-4)
5. Autaugaville (11-0)
6. Skyline (15-6)
7. Covenant Christian (14-3)
8. Belgreen (16-2)
9. Pickens Co. (7-2)
10. Woodville (9-5)
Others nominated: Jacksonville Christian (10-5), Meek (11-4).
AISA
1. Tuscaloosa Academy (19-0)
2. Pike Liberal Arts (13-2)
3. Chambers Academy (10-1)
4. Glenwood (14-3)
5. Macon-East (8-5)
6. Heritage Christian (14-2)
7. Springwood (11-5)
8. Clarke Prep (13-7)
9. Jackson Academy (11-2)
10. Evangel Christian (3-4)
Others nominated: Monroe Academy (5-7), Morgan Academy (7-7), Sparta (7-7).
