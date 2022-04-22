Fort Payne boys close season at state tournament

Fort Payne’s Bryson Lyles and Austin Evans both competed in the Class 6A state quarterfinal round of the AHSAA State Tennis Championships, as the Fort Payne boys tennis team closed its 2022 season in Mobile on Friday.
The Fort Payne boys appeared in the state competition for a second straight season. They finished runner-up to Arab at the sectional meet earlier this month, a year after winning the program’s first sectional title and advancing to the state round for just the second time in program history.
The 6A state tournament began Thursday at Mobile Tennis Center with Lyles and Evans being the only Fort Payne boys to advance to the quarterfinal round in singles play. No Fort Payne doubles team advanced.
At No. 1 singles, Lyles won a 6-2, 5-7, 10-8 decision against Arab’s Aaron Aldaz and Mortimer Jordan’s Troy Mann beat Luke Russo of Springville in another tough match 6-2, 4-6, 10-5. It set up a Lyles-Mann match in the quarters, where Lyles fell 6-0, 6-0.
Evans finished with a 6-0, 6-0 quarterfinal-round loss to Hartselle’s Logan Crouch at No. 3. Evans defeated Mortimer Jordan’s Ambrose Flynt (2-6, 6-4, 11-9) in the opening round.
In the opening round at No. 2, Fort Payne’s Anthony Chhim was defeated 6-0, 6-0 by Montgomery Academy’s Guy Hughes. Fort Payne’s David Allen Fischer took a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Montgomery Academy’s Charlie Hill at No. 4. At No. 5, Fort Payne’s Elijah Morgan was defeated 6-1, 6-0 by Spanish Fort’s Jacob Thom, and Fort Payne’s Kris Boyette took a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Mountain Brook’s Trey Stiles at No. 6.
In doubles play, Fort Payne’s No. 1 team of Lyles and Chhim fell 6-4, 6-4 to Springville’s Luke Russo and Braden Henderson in Round 2 after a Round 1 bye. At No. 2, Fort Payne’s Evans and Fischer were defeated 6-1, 6-0 by Montgomery Academy’s Gaines Freeman and Hughes in the opening round. At No. 3, Fort Payne’s Morgan and Boyette took a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Spanish Fort’s Gillen Holley and Nash Thomas in the first round.
