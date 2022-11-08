Jaxson Bruce, the Plainview eighth-grader who has showcased her talent across the 2022 season, placed fourth overall in the Class 3A girls 5K to highlight DeKalb County’s outing at the AHSAA Cross Country State Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds Park on Saturday.
On a rain-soaked morning on the course, Bruce clocked in 20:31.21 as the Plainview girls’ top finisher in the 5K. Indian Springs’ Elise Picard (19:11.32) won the individual 3A girls state championship, while Altamont produced the winning low score of 55 to claim the 3A girls team title. Plainview placed eighth with 192 points.
Ephan Benjume’s 37-place finish paced the Plainview boys to an 11th-place finish. Bayshore Christian won the 3A boys state championship with a low score of 55 points.
In 6A girls 5K, Anna Barboza led the Fort Payne girls with a 22nd-place finish. The Fort Payne girls finished sixth in the team division. Mountain Brook was the 6A girls state champion.
Lane Pilotte paced the Fort Payne boys with his 37th-place finish in the 6A boys race. The Fort Payne boys placed 10th in the team division. Mountain Brook claimed the 6A state title.
Sylvania eighth-grader Aubree Cleveland clocked in 29th overall in the 3A girls 5K. She was Sylvania’s lone competing runner after qualifying for the state meet as an individual at the sectional meet.
In the 1A-2A girls race, Collinsville freshman Andrea Hernandez placed 90th overall as the school’s only competing runner. She became Collinsville’s first runner to compete in the state championships in the program’s inaugural season.
Here’s how DeKalb County runners fared in the season finale in Oakville on Saturday:
Anahi Barboza, 22nd, 20:17.45
Kyndal Hughes, 35th, 20:55.28
Abigail Vega, 56th, 21:54.75
Madison Wright, 68th, 22:30.44
Arianna Ignacio, 69th, 22:35.68
Reese McCurdy, 83rd, 23:02.21
Sara Boatwright, 86th, 23:14.18
Ava Kate Jett, 92nd, 23:26.98
Isabel Reyes, 95th, 23:32.48
Ruthie Jones, 136th, 24:45.70
Lane Pilotte, 37th, 17:25.84
Samuel Moses, 46th, 17:34.00
Tyler Anthony, 75th, 18:20.29
Pablo Rodriguez, 77th, 18:25.69
Ian Norman, 107th, 19:05.17
Daniel Deleon, 224th, 23:11.18
Jaxson Bruce, fourth, 20:31.21
Abigail Mays, 39th, 22:39.57
Abby Williams, 47th, 23:04.66
Jayden Blackwell, 76th, 24:15.55
Addie Kate Higdon, 96th, 25:30.18
Bristol Waldrop, 99th, 25:41.32
Lyda Smith, 101st, 25:51.34
Emma Graham, 103rd, 25:54.11
Jada Hampton, 108th, 26:17.37
Marlee Townsend, 120th, 27:42.76
Aubree Cleveland, 29th, 22:04.87
Ephan Benjume, 37th, 19:24.45
Collin Hall, 46th, 19:41.64
Israel Johnson, 61st, 20:07.17
Cayson Hall, 63rd, 20:11.73
Ryder Mauldin, 115th, 22:29.25
Will Jackson, 120th, 22:44.24
Jackson Smith, 135th, 24:06.32
Eli Crawford, 140th, 24:32.05
Aaron Easterby, 141st, 24:54.99
Brandon Horton, 149th, 27:19.41
Andrea Hernandez, 90th, 26:27.80
