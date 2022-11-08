Jaxson Bruce, the Plainview eighth-grader who has showcased her talent across the 2022 season, placed fourth overall in the Class 3A girls 5K to highlight DeKalb County’s outing at the AHSAA Cross Country State Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds Park on Saturday.

On a rain-soaked morning on the course, Bruce clocked in 20:31.21 as the Plainview girls’ top finisher in the 5K. Indian Springs’ Elise Picard (19:11.32) won the individual 3A girls state championship, while Altamont produced the winning low score of 55 to claim the 3A girls team title. Plainview placed eighth with 192 points.

