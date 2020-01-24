Sparked by Logan McCullough’s 16 points and Trevor Butler’s 14 points, the Sylvania boys basketball team defeated the Ider Hornets 72-51 in a matchup of DeKalb County teams in Sylvania on Thursday night.
McCullough scored all of his points in the first half, while Butler scored all but four of his points in the second half, helping lift the Rams (12-9) to a second straight win. Brody Smith added nine points and Grant Atchley finished with eight points.
Jesse Massey had a game-high 22 points to lead the Hornets (3-15). All of his scores came from inside the 3-point arc, including 4 of 6 shooting from the free throw line. Hunter Robinson scored 18 points.
Massey scored seven points and Robinson and Jeffrey Shirley each made a 3-point basket during the opening period to propel Ider to a 16-13 lead.
But Sylvania’s offense erupted for 26 points in the second quarter, while surrendering 10 points to take a 39-26 halftime lead. McCullough accounted for 13 points in the quarter.
The Rams outscored Ider 33-25 in the second half to win.
Sylvania hosted Collinsville on Friday night and host North Sand Mountain on Monday.
Ider hosts Valley Head on Friday night and hosts Brindlee Mountain on Monday.
Here’s a look at other DeKalb County boys basketball games from Thursday:
Collinsville 61, Cedar Bluff 42
Isaac Jones had 18 points and the Collinsville boys used a strong second half to pull away from Cedar Bluff en route to a 61-42 victory in Collinsville.
Kaleb Jones scored 15 points and Jacob Jones added 11 points, improving the Panthers to 9-9.
Collinsville turned a 24-21 halftime lead into a 40-30 advantage heading into the fourth. The Panthers produced their strongest offensive quarter of the game in the final period — scoring 19 points to put the game out of reach.
Jacob Jones added a pair of 3-pointers and Isaac Jones tacked on four free throws during the fourth-quarter effort.
Jacob Gordon paced the Tigers (2-21) with 17 points and Alex Webb added 12 points.
Collinsville visits Sylvania on Friday night and hosts Pisgah on Monday.
Plainview 78, Westbrook 69
Cole Millican made four 3-point baskets and finished with 23 points, as the Plainview boys widened the scoring gap in the third en route to a 78-69 win against Westbrook Christian in Rainsville on Thursday night.
The Bears (23-3) outscored Westbrook 24-12 in the third to increase their lead to 67-56 heading into the final period at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
Luke Smith finished with 15 points and seven rebounds and Tristan Willingham added 15 points for Plainview.
The Warriors out-rebounded Plainview 35-21.
Plainview visits Spring Garden on Friday night and travels to Buckhorn on Tuesday.
Fyffe 71, Sand Rock 57
Parker Godwin led the Fyffe boys with 24 points and five assists in a 71-57 win against Sand Rock in Fyffe.
The Red Devils (24-2) overcame a 20-14 first-quarter deficit to take a 35-34 halftime lead. They expanded the scoring margin throughout the second half and advanced their win streak to seven games.
Gabe Gardner had 18 points and six rebounds and Brody Dalton chipped in 15 points for Fyffe.
Garyn Sharpe scored 16 points to lead the Wildcats (15-9), and Jacob St. Clair added 10 rebounds.
Fyffe visits Cherokee County on Monday.
