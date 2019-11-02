Cornerstone’s season ends in semifinals

Lucas Hale threw for 133 yards with a touchdown pass to Matt Johnson in Cornerstone Christian Academy’s 50-12 loss against Clay County Christian Academy in the semifinal round of the six-man state tournament last Friday.
Clay scored four touchdowns before Cornerstone answered with Hale’s 1-yard scoring pass to Johnson late in the first half. Clay returned the ensuing kickoff for a score and extended the lead to 31-6 at halftime.
Israel Phillips had a 35-yard kick return, broke up a pass and added six tackles for Cornerstone. Layne Fortner made a team-high 11 tackles with an interception. Tristan Johnson made seven tackles, Johnson had six stops and Cole Wilga finished with three tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.