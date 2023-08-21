Led by running back Michael Lopez, the Plainview Bears showcased a bruising triple-option attack to defeat the Douglas Eagles 17-14 in a varsity preseason tuneup at Arthur Jarvis Stadium last Friday night.
In one half of play, the Bears racked up an unofficial total of 207 yards rushing and two touchdowns against Douglas. Lopez accounted for the majority of the team’s yardage with one TD. However, the Eagles were able to force and recover a pair of fumbles.
Both teams leaned heavily on their rushing attack and opted to throw the ball downfield sparingly.
Plainview quarterback Trey Rutledge only completed two passes. On two other attempted pass plays, the Eagles sacked him — one recorded to senior linebacker Cooper Butler and another recorded to junior defensive lineman Andrew Jones.
Douglas quarterback Cason Walls finished 4-of-7 on the night, including an interception. But, unlike the Bears, the Eagles were held to under 100 yards rushing.
On the game’s opening drive, Plainview marched down the field — run after run — for 63 yards until a fumble. After a pile up near the goal line, officials ruled Douglas recovered the ball at the Eagles' 2 yard-line with 7:53 remaining in the first quarter.
Douglas' offense could not take advantage of the turnover, going three-and-out against a Bears defense coached by former Tennessee head coach and Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt.
After receiving a punt at the Eagles' 35-yard line, Plainview’s rushing attack made quick work of the stellar field position to strike first and take a 7-0 lead. With 4:17 to play in the first quarter, sophomore running back Gage Brown powered his way into the end zone from inside the 5-yard line to cap off the 35-yard drive.
On the Eagles’ next possession, the offense again struggled to get rolling. A snap on third down was launched over the head of Walls, which resulted in a second straight three-and-out.
Plainview took over at the Bears' 35 and pounded the football back down the field to the Eagles' 10 where the Douglas defense stood firm and forced a field goal try. From 27 yards out, freshman Brayden Lingerfelt’s kick was good and gave the Bears a 10-0 advantage with 10:03 remaining in the second quarter.
The Douglas defensive stand of only allowing a field goal proved to be a spark that would finally ignite the Eagles' offense. In six plays, the Eagles drove 65 yards in under 2 minutes to cut the Plainview lead to 10-7. Junior running back Kenyan Watkins weaved through the defense for a 16-yard rushing touchdown. He carried the ball three times on the drive for about 30 yards.
On the Bears’ ensuing possession, Plainview answered the score with another touchdown, once again with Lopez leading the way. Capping off another 65-yard drive, Lopez rumbled into the end zone from two yards out, giving the Bears a 17-7 lead with 3:30 remaining in the half. Lopez tallied 55 yards rushing on seven carries for the drive.
Refusing to back down, the Douglas offense went to work. From the Eagles' 35, the drive began with an end-around by sophomore running back Carson Dowdey that only gained a few yards. On the next play, Walls kept the snap and picked a couple more yards to bring up third-and-4. As the clock continued to tick away, Walls and the Eagles offense drew the Bears offsides with a hard count to pick up a first down.
Two plays later, with under 2 minutes remaining in the half, Walls dropped back to pass and the pocket quickly collapsed. Under pressure, Walls heaved a pass downfield that was intercepted by Lingerfelt and returned to the Bears' 30-yard line.
But just moments later, the Bears ball carrier committed the second fumble of the night, which was recovered by the Eagles’ Jones at the Bears' 40-yard line with 52 seconds remaining.
The Douglas offense made the most of the second chance.
From the Bears' 40, Walls first completed a 9-yard pass to Logan Puckett to move the ball to the 31. After an incompletion on second down, Watkins carried the football for a first down. With 33 seconds left, Walls completed a pass to Brody Campbell, who turned the reception into a huge gain, taking it all the way down to the 6-yard line.
With no more timeouts, the Eagles rushed to the line of scrimmage and spiked the ball to stop the clock at 24 seconds remaining. On the next play, Butler took the end around handoff for the score to cut back into the Bears' lead, 17-14.
Plainview opens its season at home against Priceville at 7 p.m. Friday. In 2022, the Bears lost 20-8 on the road.
