Sawyer Hulgan shot 5 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 17 points, as top-seeded Plainview used a fourth-quarter run to beat No. 5-seeded Collinsville 67-42 and advance to the DeKalb County Tournament final in Rainsville on Thursday night.
In the semifinal-round game at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum, Lauren Jimmerson scored 12 points with four steals, Mylie Butler added 11 points, Kami Sanders contributed eight points with five rebounds and four assists and Saydi Jackson had eight points with 11 rebounds for the Bears (19-5).
Kayla Beene paced the Panthers (13-9) with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, Tyla Tatum scored 11 points and Gracie Griggs chipped in 10 points.
Entering the fourth period, Plainview turned a seven-point lead into a 20-point lead with 2:37 remaining.
Hannah Regula and Hulgan sank consecutive 3-pointers to extend the lead to 48-36 with 5:33 remaining in regulation. A 6-0 run pushed the Bears ahead 63-39 with 1:51 to play. The run included an Ali Price-to-Sanders layup, a Hulgan 3-pointer, a Price-to-Jimmerson corner 3 and a corner 3 from Regula.
Plainview led 28-24 at halftime and finished with a 33-15 rebounding margin.
The Bears face No. 2-seeded Ider in the tournament’s championship round. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
