DeKalb County Tournament tips next week

DeKalb County teams are coming together again for another major basketball event.
The varsity portion of the DeKalb County Tournament begins Monday at DeKalb County Coliseum in Rainsville.
Here is the tournament schedule:
Monday
- No. 2 Fyffe girls vs. No. 7 Valley Head, 4 p.m.
- No. 1 Plainview boys vs. No. 8 Valley Head, 5:30 p.m.
- No. 1 Collinsville girls vs. No. 8 Crossville, 7 p.m.
- No. 2 Fyffe boys vs. No. 7 Ider, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday
- No. 3 Ider girls vs. No. 6 Geraldine, 4 p.m.
- No. 3 Sylvania boys vs. No. 6 Crossville, 5:30 p.m.
- No. 4 Plainview girls vs. No. 5 Sylvania, 7 p.m.
- No. 4 Collinsville boys vs. No. 5 Geraldine, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
- No. 1 Collinsville girls/No. 8 Crossville winner vs. No. 4 Plainview girls/No. 5 Sylvania winner, 6:30 p.m.
- No. 2 Fyffe girls/No. 7 Valley Head winner vs. No. 3 Ider girls/No. 6 Geraldine winner, 8 p.m.
Friday
- No. 1 Plainview boys/No. 8 Valley Head winner vs. No. 4 Collinsville boys/No. 5 Geraldine winner, 6 p.m.
- No. 2 Fyffe boys/No. 7 Ider winner vs. No. 3 Sylvania boys/No. 6 Crossville winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
- Girls championship, 6:30 p.m.
- Boys championship, 8:15 p.m.
