Notching wins on the final day of the AHSAA Class 3A North Softball Regional, Plainview and Fyffe qualified for this week’s state tournament.
Lily Boswell surrendered no runs, while teammates Elaine Puckett and Hannah Regula each hammered home runs as Plainview shut out Fyffe 13-0 in five innings in the winners bracket final in Florence on Saturday.
Fyffe shook off the loss to claim a 9-1 victory against Elkmont in the elimination bracket final later in the day to advance to the state round.
Play in the 3A state tournament begins Friday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Fyffe (24-10-1) plays West Regional top qualifier Prattville Christian at 10:45 a.m. on Field 1, while Plainview (35-6-1) takes on Oakman, the No. 2 qualifier from the West Regional, at 10:45 a.m. on Field 4.
Second-round and semifinal-round competition in the double-elimination tournament will also be played Friday, with the 3A state championship game scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.
In Saturday’s winners bracket final in Florence, Boswell struck out 10 Fyffe batters and walked none while giving up two hits.
Leading 5-0 with no outs in play in the bottom of the second inning, Puckett blasted a three-run homer over left field to lift the Bears into an 8-0 advantage.
Regula swatted a two-run homer past center field in the third frame to push the lead to 12-0.
Abby Williams led all Plainview batters with three hits and scored three runs, while Puckett, Regula and Halle Brown each recorded two hits.
The Bears collected 13 hits and 10 RBIs in total while leaving four runners stranded in scoring position.
Chloe Hatch took the loss in the pitching circle for the Red Devils. She allowed four hits and runs, walked two and struck out one in one inning.
Fyffe regrouped and defeated Elkmont in the elimination bracket final Saturday afternoon, as Chloe Hatch retired five batters and walked two while allowing four hits and one run in a complete-game pitching effort.
The Red Devils finished with 12 hits, led by Alivia Hatch’s three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. She bashed a three-run home run to extend the lead to 5-1 in the top of the fourth inning.
Madison Myers led off the top of the sixth inning with an inside-the-park home run on a fly ball to right field to make it 6-1. Four at-bats later, Livia Cowart popped into a double play, but not before Bella Pettis scored a run. Chloe Hatch scored from third base on an Olivia Wilks single to short before the top half of the inning closed.
Pettis scored three runs and added three hits, Alivia Hatch contributed three hits, three RBIs and scored two runs and Wilks chipped in two hits.
Plainview capped its regional tournament run with a sparkling 3-0 record. On Friday, the Bears dusted Elkmont 12-2 in their opening-round game before edging Danville 2-1 in a second winners bracket contest.
Against Elkmont, five of Plainview’s 13 hits were home runs, highlighted by Tessa Word’s two homers and five RBIs with two runs scored.
With two outs in play in the bottom of the third, Word launched a fly ball across the center-field fence, plating Regula in the process and giving the Bears a 4-1 advantage.
Puckett smashed a two-run home run to make it an 8-1 game in the fourth inning, and Word ended the game with a three-run homer across center field in the sixth.
Word surrendered six hits and struck out 11 and walked one in the win.
Abbie Broadway lasted 2 2/3 innings while allowing six runs on five hits with two strikeouts in the loss for Elkmont.
Alyssa Harwell highlighted Elkmont’s plate appearances with a home run.
In Plainview’s second game against Danville, the Hawks rallied from a 2-0 deficit when Blayne Godfrey hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh. But the Bears ended the threat when Boswell collected a ground ball and tossed it to Word at first base to end the game with a third out.
Regula singled in Mia Tidmore to give Plainview a 1-0 advantage in the opening frame. The score remained locked through the next four innings before another Regula single plated Tidmore.
The Bears had five hits to Danville’s four.
Boswell pitched a complete game, retiring 12 batters and walking none while surrendering four hits.
Godfrey threw eight strikeouts and walked one for the Hawks.
On Friday, Fyffe opened the regional with a 3-2 win against Lauderdale County. Chloe Hatch delivered nine strikeouts and no walks while allowing two hits.
Chloe Hatch doubled to right field and scored Pettis in the opening frame to put Fyffe ahead 1-0. She tripled in the third to score Pettis again to make it 2-0.
Lauderdale County scored on a single in the fourth, before the Red Devils advanced the lead to 3-1 in the fifth frame when Alivia Hatch doubled home Alyssa Webb.
The Tigers plated their second run on a dropped third strike in the sixth inning.
Against Holly Pond, a seven-run third inning fueled the Red Devils to a 12-4 victory.
Cowart solo homered to center field in the second inning to give Fyffe a 2-0 lead. When the Broncos pushed a run across in the third, Fyffe responded with a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the inning.
The Red Devils scored four runs on three singles during the stretch to extend the lead to 9-1.
Pettis tallied three hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Alivia Hatch, Chloe Hatch, Myers and Cowart chipped in two hits apiece.
Alivia Hatch tossed a complete game, surrendering seven hits, striking out nine and walking none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.