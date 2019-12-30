Plainview girls go 2-0 at Etowah’s Holiday of Hoops

Payton Blevins scored 12 points, leading three Plainview girls in double-digit scoring in an 82-39 victory against Coosa Christian at Etowah’s Holiday of Hoops on Friday.
Kamryn Sanders and Halie Brown scored 11 points apiece for the Bears (14-4), Avery Price had nine points and Elaine Puckett added eight rebounds.
The Bears raced to a 16-3 lead and extended it to 35-15 at the halftime break.
Plainview closed out its appearance in the two-day event with a 67-33 win against Cleveland on Saturday.
Plainview hosts Pisgah for a varsity doubleheader Friday, beginning at 6 p.m.
