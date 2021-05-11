Behind a shutout pitching effort from Lydia West and a nine-hit delivery from the plate, second-seeded Geraldine crushed No. 4 Glencoe 15-0 in four innings to claim the Class 3A, Area 12 championship in Collinsville on Friday.
West allowed two hits while striking out seven and walking one, as the Bulldogs (19-12-1) conquered Glencoe in the area final and advanced to the AHSAA East Central Regional in Montgomery. Geraldine plays Piedmont at 9 a.m. Friday.
In Friday’s area finale, Gracey Johnson and Lydia West each homered. Johnson’s deep shot in the first inning scored three runners and accounted for the first points, a 3-0 lead. West solo-homered to center in the bottom of the third to make it 4-0.
Geraldine advanced the lead to 8-0 by the end of the third. Shelby Trester doubled to score a runner with two outs on the scoreboard before Jaden Dismuke singled Trester home on the ensuing at-bat.
The Bulldogs finished off the scoring fest by piling up seven runs in the fourth, capitalizing on a bases-loaded situation to force a run-rule ending.
Trester scored three runs and added two hits for two RBIs, West had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run and Dismuke added two hits with a run scored and an RBI. Johnson registered three RBIs and scored twice, and Faith Odom chipped in three RBIs with two runs scored.
In Friday’s area semifinal round, the Bulldogs routed Glencoe 12-2 in five innings. The win was highlighted by a three-run home run by Johnson and her five-RBI performance. She closed the game with a 4-for-4 hitting performance that included three runs scored.
The Yellow Jackets led 2-0 before Geraldine tied things in the bottom of the first inning before Haley Burns reached on an error for the go-ahead run in the second inning.
West hit a two-run homer past center field in the third inning, scoring Johnson in the process and advancing Geraldine’s lead to 5-2.
Following Johnson’s homer in the fourth, West solo-homered to make it a 9-2 game with two outs in play.
The Bulldogs plated three runs in the fifth and ended the game on a groundout.
West batted 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored, Dismuke scored three runs and had three hits with an RBI, Trester chipped in two runs on two hits and Katie Walters recorded two hits and an RBI.
Geraldine finished with 16 hits and 11 RBIs.
West pitched a complete game in the circle, serving six strikeouts with no walks and six hits allowed.
In their first-round contest against three-seeded Hokes Bluff, the Bulldogs cruised to a nine-run opening frame en route to a dominating 15-0 win in four innings Thursday.
Dismuke and Trester each recorded home runs in the rout. Dismuke led all Geraldine batters with a 4-for-4 effort, driving in three runs and scoring three additional runs of her own. Trester scored three runs with three RBIs and two hits.
Johnson posted three hits and scored twice, West and Walters added two hits apiece and Odom contributed two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
The Bulldogs tallied 17 hits and 13 RBIs.
West surrendered two hits, struck out four and walked one in a complete-game outing.
