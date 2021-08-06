Three DeKalb County teams appeared in AL.com’s preseason volleyball rankings this week.
Reigning 3A state runner-up Plainview ranked second in the classification, while 2020 state quarterfinalist Fyffe posted at sixth and Geraldine at No. 9 in the preseason rankings released Thursday.
Last season, Plainview fell one win shy of capturing the volleyball program’s first state title in a 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-18) loss to the Trinity Presbyterian Wildcats in the 3A state final match at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, finishing with a 29-20 overall record.
Plainview defeated Thomasville 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-13) in the state quarterfinal round, before topping Houston Academy 3-1 (21-25, 27-25, 25-14, 25-18) in the semifinal round in 2020.
Plainview’s seniors included Summer Wooten, Anabelle Taylor, Jesi Fairris and Keirstan Hiett. The team had no juniors and is poised to return a lot of youth this season.
Fyffe advanced to the state tournament for the first time in four seasons last year. The Red Devils (39-15) finished shy of the semifinal round in a 3-1 (25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 25-19) loss to Houston Academy.
The Red Devils were led by seniors Jade Benefield, Summer Anderson and Jade Johnson.
Geraldine fell to Fyffe in a five-set marathon in the 3A North Regional. The Red Devils won 3-2 (29-27, 21-25, 25-23, 16-25, 16-14) in the sub-regional round at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
In 2019, Geraldine finished as 3A’s state runner-up.
Here’s a look at AL.com’s preseason volleyball rankings in all AHSAA classifications:
Class 7A
1. Spain Park
2. Thompson
3. McGill-Toolen
4. Sparkman
5. Hoover
6. Huntsville
7. Auburn
8. Oak Mountain
9. Grissom
10. James Clemens
Teams to watch: Bob Jones, Enterprise, Fairhope, Dothan, Vestavia Hills.
Class 6A
1. Homewood
2. Spanish Fort
3. Mountain Brook
4. Chelsea
5. St. Paul’s
6. Jasper
7. Athens
8. Pelham
9. Cullman
10. Hartselle
Teams to watch: Arab, Buckhorn, Gulf Shores, Hazel Green, John Carroll, Muscle Shoals, Northridge, Saraland, Southside-Gadsden, St. James.
Class 5A
1. Bayside Academy
2. Providence Christian
3. Alexandria
4. Guntersville
5. Madison Academy
6. Lawrence County
7. Fairview
8. Satsuma
9. Ramsay
10. Corner
Teams to watch: Boaz, East Limestone, Leeds, Lincoln, West Point.
Class 4A
1. Montgomery Academy
2. Deshler
3. LAMP
4. Madison County
5. Curry
6. Jacksonville
7. Brooks
8. Westminster Christian
9. Rogers
10. DAR
Teams to watch: Alabama Christian, Ashville, Central-Florence, Haleyville, New Hope, Priceville, St. John Paul II, St. Michael, West Morgan.
Class 3A
1. Trinity
2. Plainview
3. Prattville Christian
4. Danville
5. St. Luke’s
6. Fyffe
7. Houston Academy
8. Montgomery Catholic
9. Geraldine
10. Pleasant Valley
Teams to watch: Carbon Hill, Cottage Hill, Lauderdale County, Ohatchee, Susan Moore, T.R. Miller, Winfield.
Class 2A
1. Addison
2. G.W. Long
3. Hatton
4. Spring Garden
5. Orange Beach
6. Sand Rock
7. Ariton
8. Southeastern
9. Altamont
10. Westminster-OM
Teams to watch: Athens Bible, Geneva County, Horseshoe Bend, Isabella, Lexington, Winston County.
Class 1A
1. Donoho
2. Bayshore Christian
3. Lindsay Lane
4. Pleasant Home
5. Kinston
6. Covenant Christian
7. Cedar Bluff
8. Meek
9. Holy Spirit
10. Marion County
Teams to watch: Belgreen, Decatur Heritage, Waterloo.
AISA
1. Glenwood
2. Macon East
3. Edgewood Academy
4. Lee-Scott
5. Southern Academy
6. Chambers Academy
7. Coosa Valley
8. Hooper Academy
9. Pike Liberal Arts
10. Clarke Prep
Teams to watch: Bessemer Academy, Cornerstone Christian, Patrician Academy, South Choctaw.
