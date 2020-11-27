The Collinsville girls basketball team defeated Handley 57-53 to win its third straight Champions Thanksgiving Classic title in Alexandria on Wednesday.
Collinsville’s Hadley Hamilton and Tyla Tatum were named to the all-tournament team. Tatum was named tournament MVP.
