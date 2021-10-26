Rams extend win streak as team of the week

Extending their winning streak to five games with a 35-21 victory against East Limestone last Friday night, the Sylvania Rams garnered 38% of the online voting to win The Times-Journal Team of the Week.
In last week's win, Brody Smith completed 14 of 22 passes for 255 yards with three touchdown passes to Zack Anderson (eight catches, 201 yards). Styles Hughes rushed 21 times for 141 yards and one touchdown.
Leo Kirby led the defense with nine total tackles and a forced fumble.
The Rams improved to 7-2 overall and cap the regular season this week.
