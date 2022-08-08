Fyffe begins the 2022 season in a familiar place: atop their classification in the annual preseason rankings.
The Red Devils posted at No. 1 in Class 2A in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football preseason poll, which was released Sunday.
While Fyffe was the only DeKalb County team to crack the preseason top 10, four other county teams received top-10 votes, including Fort Payne (6A), Geraldine (3A), Sylvania (3A) and Valley Head (1A).
Fyffe, who was the last DeKalb squad left standing in the 2021 state playoffs, closed last year’s postseason with a third-round appearance and a 10-2 record. The Red Devils visit Piedmont for a fall jamboree Friday, Aug. 19.
Fort Payne, finishing last season with a 6-5 record and a first-round playoff showing, begins with a fall jamboree at Wildcat Stadium at 6 p.m. Thursday, hosting Chattooga (Ga.) The preseason tune-up was originally scheduled to be played in Summerville, Ga., but was moved to Fort Payne.
Geraldine opens at Coosa Christian on Thursday, Aug. 18. The Bulldogs went 7-4 last season and garnered a first-round state playoff appearance.
Sylvania hosts North Jackson for a fall jamboree at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rams closed 2021 in the opening round of the postseason.
Valley Head travels to North Sand Mountain on Friday, Aug. 19 after a 5-6 record and a first-round showing last year.
Here’s the complete ASWA preseason rankings, with first-place votes, last year’s win-loss record and total points (* — team played in a different classification last year):
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (21); 13-1; 252
2. Central-Phenix City; 13-1; 177
3. Auburn; 10-3; 152
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 9-3; 148
5. Hoover; 12-1; 140
6. James Clemens; 10-1; 99
7. Fairhope; 9-2; 84
8. Enterprise; 8-4; 52
9. Baker; 7-4; 32
10. Opelika*; 9-4; 22
Others receiving votes: Prattville (7-4) 20, Bob Jones (5-6) 9, Florence (5-6) 4, Oak Mountain (7-5) 4, Daphne (5-5) 2.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (21); 15-0; 252
2. Mountain Brook; 12-2; 172
3. Saraland; 10-3; 143
4. Briarwood; 10-2; 121
5. Hueytown; 13-2; 98
6. Pike Road*; 14-0; 93
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 11-3; 92
8. Spanish Fort; 10-2; 60
9. Gardendale; 10-3; 26
10. Pinson Valley; 9-4; 25
Others receiving votes: Theodore* (10-2) 23, Hartselle (10-1) 21, Gadsden City* (5-5) 20, Helena (9-2) 14, Carver-Montgomery (5-6) 13, Fort Payne (6-5) 7, Parker* (11-2) 5, Baldwin Co. (8-4) 4, Calera (7-4) 3, Muscle Shoals (9-2) 2, Oxford (7-5) 2, Homewood (6-6) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (12); 11-2; 222
2. Vigor* (7); 14-1; 202
3. Ramsay; 6-5; 126
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 12-2; 102
5. Alexandria (1); 11-1; 76
6. Leeds; 10-2; 75
7. Guntersville; 9-2; 72
8. Gulf Shores*; 6-4; 69
9. Russellville; 9-3; 63
10. Central-Clay Co.; 9-3; 45
Others receiving votes: Fairview (12-2) 30, Arab* (8-3) 29, Eufaula* (5-6) 26, Greenville (8-4) 14, Moody (6-4) 13, Faith-Mobile (7-5) 12, Demopolis (7-5) 7, Southside-Gadsden* (5-6) 7, Williamson* (5-6) 6, Citronelle* (3-7) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery* (8); 13-1; 167
2. Handley (4); 9-3; 161
3. Andalusia* (2); 9-5; 145
4. Jacksonville (1); 7-4; 122
5. Northside (3); 10-2; 112
6. Montgomery Aca.* (1); 11-4; 103
7. Jackson; 11-3; 95
8. Oneonta (2); 13-2; 77
9. Etowah; 6-5; 47
10. Anniston; 5-5; 44
Others receiving votes: Randolph (10-2) 26, T.R. Miller* (10-3) 21, Cherokee Co. (7-4) 18, American Chr. (11-2) 13, Priceville (10-2) 12, Bayside Aca.* (9-3) 11, Brooks (12-1) 11, Good Hope (9-4) 7, Orange Beach* (9-2) 5.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (21); 13-2; 252
2. Gordo*; 9-3; 112
3. Mars Hill Bible*; 10-4; 106
4. Opp; 9-3; 100
5. Alabama Chr.*; 7-4; 87
6. St. James*; 10-2; 86
7. Mobile Chr.*; 5-6; 85
8. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 7-6; 83
9. Winfield; 12-1; 69
10. Madison Aca.*; 12-2; 68
Others receiving votes: Saks (12-2) 44, Flomaton (6-4) 23, Ohatchee (9-3) 21, Straughn* (7-4) 20, Houston Aca. (6-5) 12, Walter Wellborn (5-5) 9, Excel (6-4) 6, Lauderdale Co. (10-2) 6, Sylvania (8-3) 6, Geraldine (7-4) 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe* (14); 10-2; 230
2. Clarke Co. (6); 13-2; 202
3. Lanett; 10-3; 143
4. Ariton; 10-2; 142
5. Highland Home (1); 8-6; 115
6. B.B. Comer; 10-3; 75
7. Aliceville; 8-4; 69
8. G.W. Long; 8-2; 53
9. Pisgah; 7-4; 52
10. Cleveland; 12-3; 44
Others receiving votes: Wicksburg* (7-4) 31, Tanner (8-4) 26, J.U. Blacksher (4-7) 13, Sand Rock (7-4) 2.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (7); 12-1; 170
2. Spring Garden* (3); 12-1; 167
3. Sweet Water (6); 14-0; 153
4. Leroy* (3); 2-8; 151
5. Wadley (1); 13-2; 129
6. Elba*; 10-2; 108
7. Pickens Co.; 11-3; 107
8. Decatur Heritage; 10-3; 63
9. Linden (1); 5-5; 56
10. Cedar Bluff; 6-5; 27
Others receiving votes: Valley Head (5-6) 23, Kinston (8-4) 18, Millry (8-4) 12, Maplesville (11-2) 8, Hackleburg (6-5) 3, Keith (10-2) 2.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (20); 6-5; 249
2. Autauga Aca.; 13-0; 172
3. Patrician; 8-3; 152
4. Chambers Aca. (1); 10-2; 142
5. Macon-East; 7-5; 113
6. Edgewood; 5-6; 85
7. Jackson Aca.; 10-2; 84
8. Lowndes Aca.; 11-3; 83
9. Escambia Aca.; 11-2; 57
10. Bessemer Aca.; 3-7; 24
Others receiving votes: Abbeville Chr. (2-8) 14, Monroe Aca. (3-7) 13, Crenshaw Chr. (7-4) 6, Clarke Prep (2-9) 1, Lee-Scott (8-3) 1, Sparta (9-2) 1.
