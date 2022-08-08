Fyffe begins the 2022 season in a familiar place: atop their classification in the annual preseason rankings.

The Red Devils posted at No. 1 in Class 2A in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football preseason poll, which was released Sunday.

