With an opportunity to recover from its first loss, Fort Payne returns to action against non-region Arab at Arab City Schools Sports Complex at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Wildcats are coming off an 18-0 loss against Class 6A-Region 8 foe Gadsden City on Sept. 9, dropping their overall record to 3-1 and 1-1 in region play.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, the last time Fort Payne was held scoreless was Sept. 26, 2014, in a 46-0 loss to Hazel Green.
Gadsden City’s defense kept the Wildcats out of scoring range for the entire first half and led 12-0 at the break. The Titans shut down Fort Payne’s two red-zone scoring opportunities in the second half, with the second trip resulting in a blocked field-goal attempt in which the ball was scooped and returned for a touchdown.
As for the Knights, a former region rival with Fort Payne, they’re boasting an undefeated start at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in 5A-Region 7. Last week, Arab topped Scottsboro 28-7 — Fort Payne defeated Scottsboro 20-6 in its season opener.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Fort Payne leads Arab 20-9-2 in series history. The Knights won last year’s meeting 20-7, snapping a 13-game losing streak in the series.
Head coach Lee Ozmint leads the Knights for a fourth straight season.
