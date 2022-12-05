Jonah Williams poured in a game-high 30 points on 7 of 12 shooting from 3-point range to help Plainview blow out Geraldine 82-46 at Geraldine High School last Friday night.

Williams accounted for seven of the Bears’ 15 3-point baskets and was one of four Plainview boys to score in double figures in the team’s Class 3A-Area 14 opener. Luke Smith scored 12 points, Landon White had 11 and Dylan Haymon 10.

