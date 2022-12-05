Jonah Williams poured in a game-high 30 points on 7 of 12 shooting from 3-point range to help Plainview blow out Geraldine 82-46 at Geraldine High School last Friday night.
Williams accounted for seven of the Bears’ 15 3-point baskets and was one of four Plainview boys to score in double figures in the team’s Class 3A-Area 14 opener. Luke Smith scored 12 points, Landon White had 11 and Dylan Haymon 10.
The Bulldogs (2-4, 0-1 3A-Area 14) outrebounded Plainview 21-11, but committed 16 turnovers to Plainview’s seven.
The Bears (5-2, 1-0), who notched their fifth win in a row, raced to an 18-7 lead and extended it to 40-19 at halftime and 64-38 by the end of the third quarter.
Scottsboro 76, Fort Payne 68 —
Luke Stephens tallied a game-high 32 points and Nolan Fowler scored 12 points as Fort Payne fell to visiting rival Scottsboro last Friday night.
Parker Bell drilled five 3-point baskets and led Scottsboro (5-1) with 21 points. Tyson Sexton and Ethan Roberts scored 16 points apiece and Seth Whitmire added 10 points.
After taking a 29-25 halftime lead, Scottsboro maintained a 55-51 edge entering the final period. Stephens scored 12 points in the period for Fort Payne (3-5), while Bell produced eight points across the period.
Scottsboro shot 6 of 8 from the foul line in the closing minutes.
Cornerstone 57, Mt. Pleasant 42 —
Jack Wagner had a game-high 21 points with 11 rebounds, as Cornerstone Christian Academy defeated Mt. Pleasant and placed third in Tabernacle Christian’s Torch Classic on Saturday.
Cameron Hunt scored 13 points with seven rebounds and made the all-tournament team for the Eagles. Nathan Johnson added nine points, while Wagner registered six blocked shots.
Karson Battles led Mt. Pleasant with 13 points and Dawson Aldredge made four 3s for 12 points.
In a 59-50 loss to Glen Iris in Game 2, Wagner paced the Eagles with 14 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. Hunt had 11 points, Jeremiah Williamson scored nine points with five steals, Tyler Perrydore added eight points and Bryce Dupree chipped in six rebounds.
Jackson Dickey finished with 20 points and Joshua Everett had 19 points for Glen Iris.
In a 57-43 victory against Master’s Hand, Hunt sank three 3-pointers and tallied a game-high 17 points with five rebounds for Cornerstone. Wagner scored all 13 of his points in the first half and contributed 10 rebounds. Johnson had eight points and assists and Perrydore blocked four shots.
Sardis 58, Geraldine 56 —
Jaxon Colvin finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, Lucas Bryant chipped in 18 points and five rebounds and Geraldine fell shy of completing a rally at Sardis on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (2-4) fell behind early and, although they couldn’t catch up, they did keep things close for the rest of the way. Sardis maintained a 20-17 lead at the end of the first quarter and 32-26 at halftime. At the start of the fourth period, the Lions led 50-45.
Sand Rock 72, Collinsville 56 —
Colton Wills led Collinsville with 22 points and Fernando Padilla chipped in 11 points in a loss at Sand Rock in a Class 2A-Area 12 opener last Friday night.
Mason McAteer contributed eight points, as the Panthers dropped to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in area competition.
The Wildcats held a 38-23 halftime lead and 55-38 advantage at the end of the third period.
Sand Rock’s Jacob St. Clair scored a game-high 25 points, and Kaden Justice had 22 points.
Eian Bain scored 21 points and Ethan Webb added 10 points as Valley Head fell to North Sand Mountain on Saturday.
Chandler Sullivan scored 16 of his game-high 26 points — all of his baskets were scored from inside the 3-point arc — in the first period to help the Bison (6-2) take a 34-16 lead. NSM pulled ahead 62-31 at halftime, as Brody Helton finished with 16 points, Konner Brown added 13 and Nyle Poore 12.
The Tigers dropped to 2-3 overall.
At Skyline on Saturday, Hunter Robinson scored 18 points to pace the Tigers in a 97-65 loss. Eian Bain had 14 points, Kolby Dupree added 13 points and Nate Bain 10 for Valley Head.
Skyline’s Will Avans finished with a game-high 23 points, leading five Vikings in double-digit scoring. Bryant Kennamer scored 18 first-half points, Scott York contributed 14 points, Chase Bickers added 12 points and Jayten Prince 10 points.
The Vikings improved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in Area 15 competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.