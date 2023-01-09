The lead was still within striking distance for Geraldine at halftime.
But Plainview turned up the intensity in the third quarter, forcing turnovers and scoring baskets at a rapid rate to put the game out of reach.
Jonah Williams finished with a game-high 25 points, hitting seven 3-pointers as four Bears scored in double figures in an 85-49 triumph against their Area 14 rival at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville last Friday night.
“We came out in the second half with a lot of energy. I think our guys did a great job in our pressure [defense], forcing (the Bulldogs) to catch the ball in better positions for us,” Bears head coach Robi Coker said after his team improved to 14-4 overall and 3-0 in area competition.
Plainview’s Luke Smith scored 19 points with five assists, Landon White added 14 points and Dylan Haymon chipped in 13 points with eight assists.
Redick Smith paced the Bulldogs (11-8, 2-2) with 17 points, Lucas Bryant had 13 points and Connor Johnson eight points.
Coming out of halftime, Plainview turned a 47-30 advantage into a commanding 80-40 lead by quarter’s end.
“We came out [of halftime] and scored the first bucket, then it kind of went downhill from there,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “We talked about staying mentally focused for four quarters — that’s what (the Bears) do. They just wear on you and wear on you until you have that lapse, and then they take advantage of it.”
Haymon dished to White for a dunk to give the Bears a 51-32 lead with 6:50 remaining in the third period, before Luke Smith added a dunk and Levi Brown found Williams for a 3-pointer on the wing and Haymon rebounded his own free throw and cashed it in to push the lead to 61-37 with 4:22 left.
“I thought our bench played a big role with the way we were able to rotate guys on the front of that press and try to make (Geraldine’s players) work to get open,” Coker said.
Redick Smith assisted Johnson with a 3-pointer, Johnson made a pair of free throws and Bryant added a layup to keep the Bulldogs battling through the Bears’ defensive pressure.
Williams swished a 3, Luke Smith dunked on a fast break and a Haymon alley-oop pass to Luke Smith for a dunk highlighted how Plainview ballooned the lead to 75-40 with 2 minutes to play in the period.
Luke Smith was often a catalyst for the Bears’ full-court disruptive pressure, as well as a force in the offensive interior.
“I thought Luke was really good on the ball tonight,” Coker said. “His length can be a big advantage for us, and I thought tonight it was a big advantage for us.”
Coker pulled his starting five from the game with 1:50 remaining in the third.
Geraldine did well to break free from Plainview’s full-court pressure throughout the first half. Redick Smith converted a reverse layup, Bryant scored in the low post and Johnson added a teardrop layup during the opening period for the Bulldogs.
Coker credited Geraldine’s players for their ability to overcome some of the early defensive pressure.
“I thought their guards did a good job of cutting us up, finding the open man, making one more pass,” he said. “They did a good job of spreading the floor and taking advantage of some break situations, especially in the first half.”
Luke Smith converted a three-point play and White had a two-handed dunk before closing the period with a buzzer-beating layup to put the Bears in front 25-17.
In the second period, Plainview’s Williams drained back-to-back 3-point baskets, ahead of Redick Smith putting in a scooping layup and sinking two foul shots during a 1-and-1 shooting situation to narrow the Bulldogs’ deficit to 37-30 with 2:47 left in the half.
Plainview capped the half with a 5-0 run, which included a White layup and a Haymon layup on an isolation play.
