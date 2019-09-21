Bulldogs bash region rival Indians

GERALDINE — Ninth-ranked Geraldine dominated unbeaten New Hope on Friday night, smashing the Indians 49-7 in a Class 3A, Region 7 football matchup at Coolidge Isbell Field.
Defending region champion Geraldine improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Region 7 standings entering next week’s homecoming game against nonregion opponent Sardis.
New Hope, which started 3-0 for the first time in 30 years, fell to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in Region 7.
“You don’t get to take nothing for granted,” Geraldine head coach Brad Waldrop said. “New Hope has a new coach [Trey Sullivan], and he’s doing a great job. You watch the guys play and you know they’re trying to do a lot of things right.
“I consider New Hope a quality program. Anybody else can say what they want to say, but New Hope’s a quality program. They’ve got a quality coaching staff. They do a lot of good things.
“I think our guys did a pretty good job of execution tonight. We came out there in the second half … honestly a little bit flat. The first drive of the second half we didn’t do anything, but we regrouped and finished it somewhat in an acceptable manner.”
The Bulldogs stormed to a 35-0 advantage at intermission.
Anthony Baldwin’s 3-yard touchdown run put Geraldine in front to stay with 6:17 left in the first quarter. Jose Garcia converted the first of his seven extra points to make it 7-0.
Austin King extended Geraldine’s lead to 14-0 with a 6-yard scoring run at the 1:25 mark of the opening period.
King collected his second TD of the night on a 5-yard run with 6:42 remaining in the second period. Garcia kicked it to 21-0.
Special teams delivered the Bulldogs’ next score, as Kyle Thackerson returned a punt 62 yards to the end zone with 5:15 to go in the second.
New Hope fumbled the kickoff return, and Geraldine’s Troy Willoughby recovered with 5:05 left.
Thackerson made the Indians pay for their turnover by sweeping 19 yards around right end for a touchdown with 3:45 remaining. Garcia’s kick expanded it to 35-0.
Thackerson snuffed out a New Hope scoring threat by making a leaping interception at the GHS 6-yard line just 12.5 seconds before intermission.
DJ Graham’s 31-yard completion to Jackson Bearden set up Geraldine’s next TD, which came on Baldwin’s 17-yard run with 4:12 left in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs’ defense stopped New Hope on a fourth-and-three conversion attempt, as Bo Harper batted down Dylan Selvage’s pass.
The defensive stand led to Geraldine’s final touchdown, a 51-yard dash to the end zone by Caleb Hall with 44.4 seconds to play in the third period. Garcia’s point-after gave the Dogs a 49-0 cushion.
New Hope avoided the shutout on Selvage’s 9-yard TD run with 6:18 remaining in the fourth quarter. Travis Bennett added the point-after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.