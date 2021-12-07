PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Beene, Tatum pace Collinsville past Valley Head

Kayla Beene and Tyla Tatum recorded 19 points apiece and Gracie Griggs added 10 as Collinsville earned its fifth straight win by toppling Valley Head 57-41 at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville last Friday night.
Beene made four 3-pointers, including three in the second quarter, to help the Panthers (5-2) surge to a 27-14 lead at intermission. Teams were tied at 7 at the end of the first quarter.
Collinsville led 39-29 by the end of the third. Tatum scored a 3-pointer and two foul shots and Beene added another 3. Valley Head’s Emma Harrison (16 points) sank two 3-point baskets and Sophia Blair added two shots from inside the arc during the stretch, helping account for the Tigers’ 15 third-quarter points, their most successful offensive period of the night.
In the fourth, Harrison scored seven points, including a 3-pointer and two free throws, and Ansley Blalock, who finished with 13 points, added four points.
But Collinsville’s offense outscored Valley Head 18-12 in the final period. Griggs accounted for six points and Tatum delivered five points in the final minutes.
Valley Head’s record dropped to 2-4.
Plainview 64, Asbury 22:
Sawyer Hulgan scored 16 points, Lauren Jimmerson had 15 points and Plainview romped past Asbury 64-22 in Albertville last Friday night.
The Bears (6-3, 2-0 Class 3A, Area 14) earned their second area win after collecting 11 3-point baskets, outrebounding Asbury 22-16 and forcing 18 turnovers (12 steals).
Hulgan made 4 of 7 3-point attempts and Jimmerson shot 3 for 11 from beyond the arc for Plainview, who shot 50% from the field. Kami Sanders scored nine points, Hannah Regula added six points and Jocelyn Hatfield contributed five rebounds.
The Rams lost their ninth straight game, dropping to 1-9, after shooting just 25% from the field.
Plainview led 17-7 at the end of the opening period and 36-13 at halftime. Asbury registered just two points to Plainview’s 18 in the third quarter.
Geraldine 53, Glencoe 49:
Gracey Johnson led Geraldine with 23 points and JJ Dismuke had 13 points with 10 rebounds in a 53-49 victory in Geraldine last Friday night.
Shelby Trester scored six points with five rebounds and Chloe Murdock added six points for the Bulldogs (6-2).
Geraldine led 12-10 after the opening period and maintained a 25-23 edge at halftime. Entering the fourth, Geraldine led 37-31.
The Yellow Jackets fell to a 2-5 overall record.
Skyline 67, Sylvania 46:
Leianna Currie scored 13 points and Ambriel Stopyak added nine points in a 67-46 loss at Skyline last Friday night.
Kaiana King and Blakely Stucky paced the Vikings (8-3), winners of eight in a row. Lexie Stucky had 12 points, Kenzie Manning added 11 points and Brinlee Potts eight points.
The Rams (5-4) held a 13-11 edge at the end of the first quarter, before Skyline rallied to a 32-26 halftime advantage and pushed it to 52-36 entering the fourth period.
Pisgah 65, Ider 55:
Savannah Seals drilled six 3-point baskets and finished with 20 points for Ider in a 65-55 loss to Pisgah in a Class 2A, Area 15 opener at Carey Ellison Gymnasium in Pisgah last Friday night.
The Eagles (7-1, 1-0 2A, Area 15) led 49-44 at the start of the fourth quarter.
Molly Heard scored eight of her game-high 26 points in the fourth to help Pisgah hold off the Hornets (6-3, 0-1).
Kennzie Smith scored nine points for Ider and Dallas Brown finished with eight points.
Kallie Tinker had 15 points for the Eagles and Campbell Barron added 13 points.
Pisgah led 24-9 after a quick start, led by 12 points from Heard. Ider outscored the Eagles 24-11 to close the half trailing 35-33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.