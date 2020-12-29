Led by Jonah Williams’ 27 points, the Plainview Bears bounced back from their second loss of the season with a 61-42 victory against the Elkmont Red Devils at the First State Bank Shootout in Rainsville on Monday night.
The Bears gained a 20-9 lead and extended it to 40-17 at intermission, doing enough in the second half to prevent Elkmont from threatening the lead on opening day of the sixth-annual holiday boys basketball showcase at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
Plainview improved to 16-2.
Levi Brown was the Bears’ second-leading scorer with nine points. Cole Millican added eight points five rebounds and four steals, Jacob Henderson chipped in eight rebounds and Jathan Underwood collected seven rebounds.
Williams made four 3-point baskets and Brown made three shots from long distance, as Plainview finished 7-for-30 shooting from 3-point range.
Etowah handed Plainview its second loss of the season last Tuesday night with a 59-58 win.
Williams led the Bears with 27 points, Millican scored 15 points, Luke Smith finished with seven rebounds, Underwood had six rebounds and Henderson added five rebounds.
Plainview held a 27-24 halftime advantage and trailed 43-33 entering the fourth quarter.
The Bears shot 8 of 32 from 3-point range and Etowah went 2 of 18. Etowah received the rebounding edge (25-21) and both teams finished with 14 turnovers.
Fyffe 62, Decatur Heritage 35:
Parker Godwin and Micah Johnson each scored 17 points in the Fyffe Red Devils’ 62-35 win against the Decatur Heritage Christian Academy Eagles in the Don Webb Classic in Scottsboro on Monday.
Xavier Works scored nine points with five rebounds and Brody Dalton had eight points with eight rebounds and four blocks for the Red Devils (8-3). Godwin added nine assists and five steals, Johnson collected five rebounds and Tate Goolesby finished with five rebounds.
Clay Smith has 13 points and Brayden Kyle added 10 points for the Eagles (6-5).
The Red Devils outscored Decatur Heritage 22-5 in the second quarter and went to the locker room with a 36-15 advantage at the half.
Geraldine 57, Asbury 41:
Kaejuan Hatley’s 14 points and nine rebounds and Griffin Knight’s 14 points led Geraldine’s balanced scoring effort in a 57-41 victory against Asbury last Tuesday.
Redick Smith scored 10 points for the Bulldogs, who led 31-18 at halftime and 46-27 after the third quarter.
Geraldine had five players score in double figures in a 92-38 victory against Valley Head last Monday night.
Connor Johnson scored 15 points with four rebounds, three steals and two assists for the Bulldogs. Smith scored 14 points, Jaxon Colvin added 13 points, Knight had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Hatley finished with 10 points.
Eian Bain paced the Tigers with 20 points.
Geraldine led 30-8 after the opening quarter and extended the lead to 47-17 at intermission.
North Sand Mountain 75, Sylvania 46:
Timothy Bullock had 14 points for Sylvania in a 75-46 loss in Sylvania last Tuesday night.
The Bison outscored Sylvania 19-5 in the opening period and extended the lead to 38-19 at the half.
Jarrett Hill and Steven Ivey chipped in eight points apiece for the Rams.
Derek Bearden finished with a game-high 17 points for NSM, Drue Carlton scored 13 points and Noah Helton had 11 points.
NSM produced a 28-point scoring surge in the third quarter that lifted the lead to 66-35.
North Jackson 58, Ider 51:
Jeffery Shirley and Drake Whisenant scored 12 points apiece and Jesse Massey had 10 points in Ider’s 58-51 loss in Ider last Tuesday.
North Jackson held a 23-10 advantage at the end of the opening period and pushed it to 34-26 at halftime. The Hornets rallied with a 17-11 third-quarter effort to pull within 45-43 entering the fourth.
Cade Reed and Johnny Gilliam each scored 12 points for North Jackson, Akilan Summers added 10 points and Brady Cunningham nine points.
