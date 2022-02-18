The Plainview boys powered through to the AHSAA Class 3A Northeast Regional final, while Sylvania finished its season in the regional semifinal round at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville on Thursday.
Luke Smith led Plainview's balanced scoring effort with 21 points in a 83-55 rout of Piedmont.
The Bears outscored Piedmont 26-11 in the third quarter to turn a 42-31 halftime lead into a 68-42 advantage entering the fourth period.
Plainview's Jonah Williams scored 13 points and Ty Griggs came off the bench to score 13, including a 3-for-3 3-point shooting performance. Dylan Haymon added 12 points and Landon White had eight points, while Cole Millican chipped in six points and six assists.
Alex Odam paced the Bulldogs with a game-high 23 points, including three 3-point baskets. Omarion Foster contributed eight points with nine rebounds and Cole Wilson finished with eight points.
Odam drew a foul while sinking a 3-pointer with 40.8 to play in the first quarter, completing the three-point play from the foul line to snap the Bulldogs' scoring drought and bring them to within 27-17. He added another shot from long distance before quarter's end to make it a four-point game.
Griggs drilled back-to-back 3s from the corner to propel the Bears into a 32-20 advantage with 7 minutes remaining in the half.
Plainview boosted its lead to 23 points when Williams stole the ball and made a quick layup with 2:20 left in the third.
Williams added technical free throws at the 2:15 mark to extend the lead to 64-38.
The Bears' largest lead was 30 points with 1:19 left in regulation.
Plainview plays Childersburg in the regional final at 5:45 p.m. Monday in Jacksonville.
Childersburg 58, Sylvania 47:
Ryan Bullock had 17 points and Josh Scott added 14 points with nine rebounds in Sylvania’s 58-47 loss to Childersburg in the regional semifinal round Thursday.
Sawyer Hughes scored 10 points for Sylvania, which led 22-20 at halftime before surrendering the lead for good early in the third quarter.
The Rams, led by first-year head coach Zach King, finished their season after making their first regional semifinal appearance since 2012.
Childersburg, advancing to the regional final, had four starters score in double figures. Isaac Marbury recorded a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds, Sharod Robertson scored 13 points with eight rebounds, Ja’Kaleb Stone added 13 points and Kordes Swain had 12 points with nine rebounds.
The Tigers scored 38 points in the paint, while the Rams finished with 12.
JT Stone pushed Childersburg into a 49-39 advantage with 1:56 left in regulation, allowing enough of a scoring cushion to win.
