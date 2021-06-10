As the Plainview softball team’s state championship run reflected the greatness of the team, that greatness was also reflected in this year’s All-DeKalb County voting.
DeKalb’s softball coaches selected six Plainview players to the annual postseason team, with pitcher Tessa Word being selected as the county’s MVP and head coach Jeff Brooks voted as the coach of the year.
Representing DeKalb County at the AHSAA State Softball Championships at Choccolocco Park in Oxford last month, the Bears finished as the lone 3A team standing and claimed the program’s first state championship.
The Bears defeated Prattville Christian Academy 13-4 in Game 1, forcing a decisive second game in which Plainview romped to a 13-0 victory in five innings to clinch the 3A title just after midnight on May 23. Plainview climbed out of the elimination bracket at the state tournament to finish as 3A’s best with a 43-8-1 overall record.
Joining Word on this year’s all-county list were teammates Lily Boswell, Mia Tidmore, Elaine Puckett, Halle Brown and Hannah Regula.
Boswell was voted as the county’s defensive MVP, while Puckett was selected as DeKalb’s co-offensive MVP with Collinsville’s Caroline Brannon.
As the only other softball team from the county earning a spot in the state tournament, Fyffe was represented by Madison Myers, Chloe Hatch and Alivia Hatch on the all-county team.
Joining Brannon on the all-county list from Collinsville were Kayla Beene and Emma Terrell.
Geraldine’s Lydia West, Gracie Johnson and Jaden Dismuke all landed on the list voted on by the county’s coaches. The Bulldogs were one of four DeKalb teams to appear in the state regional round of this year’s postseason.
From Sylvania, Kenadie Lee, Anna Farmer and Molly Weaver were all-county players.
Kylee Elkins and Lydia Crane represented Valley Head on the all-county team, and Makinley Traylor represented Ider on the team.
