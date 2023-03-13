The No. 1-ranked Fort Payne boys soccer team rallied from a three-goal, first-half deficit to draw 3-3 at No. 2 Mountain Brook last Saturday afternoon.
The tie in the Class 6A showdown brought the Wildcats’ record to 12-2-1.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The No. 1-ranked Fort Payne boys soccer team rallied from a three-goal, first-half deficit to draw 3-3 at No. 2 Mountain Brook last Saturday afternoon.
The tie in the Class 6A showdown brought the Wildcats’ record to 12-2-1.
In Saturday’s clash, Mountain Brook’s Graham Cooper sent teammate Stephen Lilly’s free kick into the net for an early goal, before John Montgomery added a goal off a free kick in the 32nd minute and Vance Phillips produced a solo goal 2 minutes later.
The Wildcats responded just before intermission when Alexis Vega found the back of the net in the 39th minute to bring his team within 3-1 at the break.
Cristian Barrientos scored on a penalty kick inside the 41st minute and Chris Rocha assisted Kai Stolp with the equalizer in the 68th minute.
Fort Payne collected 18 total shots in the match (14 on goal), while the Spartans tallied 11 total shots (seven on goal).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
A mainly sunny sky. High 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:56:24 AM
Sunset: 06:48:59 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: NNW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:55:04 AM
Sunset: 06:49:47 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:53:43 AM
Sunset: 06:50:34 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: N @ 6 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:52:23 AM
Sunset: 06:51:22 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 97%
Sunrise: 06:51:02 AM
Sunset: 06:52:09 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:49:40 AM
Sunset: 06:52:56 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: NW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:48:19 AM
Sunset: 06:53:43 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.