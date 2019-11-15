FORT PAYNE — No matter how the Fort Payne boys basketball team’s season plays out, first-year head coach Michael Banks plans to have the Wildcats ready to run with anybody.
Fast play and defensive pressure will be two definitive aspects of this year’s Fort Payne boys team.
“I feel like that gives us the best advantage,” Banks said. “We’re very guard-oriented and we actually have some taller guards. I think it’s going to be to our advantage to run and press. You have to play several players to play that style, though, because it’s tough on them to run that much.”
Banks said he hopes to have 10 or 11 players who will contribute significant minutes this year, including four returning players who have starting experience in seniors Kevin Hightower and Micah Simpson, junior Lane White and sophomore Jacob Hendricks.
Entering his fourth year as a starter, Hightower will play point guard. Banks described him as a gritty all-around player who any coach would love to have. Hendricks played varsity as a freshman last year. He returns with strong shooting ability and as one of the Wildcats’ best defensive players. White enters his second varsity year, starting many games last year. As a great shooter, rebounder and all-around athlete, Banks expects White to be “an exciting player to watch for us this year.”
Simpson is working his way back into basketball shape after a labrum tear this summer. The injury forced Simpson to miss the entire football season.
“He should be cleared to be back within the next two to three weeks,” Banks said. “He’s been shooting some, but he hasn’t had any contact in practice. I’m still expecting big things from him once we get him in shape.”
Simpson brings 3-point shooting ability and a wealth of experience.
The Wildcats have a few players who played both varsity and junior varsity last year, including junior Bryson Richey. Banks said Richey had a good preseason as a shooter and an overall strong offensive presence.
Fort Payne hosts Scottsboro on Monday, looking to run and press and create some early success.
“We want to wear other teams out as we go,” Banks said. “Wear them out in the first three quarters and hopefully in the fourth quarter, that’s when we’ll take over.”
Banks begins his 20th coaching season at Fort Payne at the helm of the varsity program. The Fort Payne alumnus got his start coaching seventh grade under then-coach Anthony Reid and worked his way up. Banks is finally in the place “where I want to pour my heart and soul into.”
“I appreciate all of the support I’ve gotten from the community this year,” Banks said. “People have asked if there’s anything they can do to help out. It’s been great. Our youth program is doing well. We have a lot of volunteer coaches there. Our fundraiser was a big success, so I just appreciate the outpouring of support from the community to help our basketball program be successful.”
In the three-team Area 13, Oxford and Albertville are expected to make important appearances in the state rankings this season. Fort Payne went 0-4 in area games last year and lost to Albertville in the opening round of the area tournament. The Wildcats won 15 games last year, including games at the Glencoe Holiday Shootout.
“It’s going to be a tough road, but we’re going to give it our best shot,” Banks said.
The Wildcats added White Plains and Clay-Chalkville to its schedule, with regular opponents North Jackson, Scottsboro, Southside and Etowah returning.
Fort Payne plays in the Chattooga Thanksgiving Classic, starting Nov. 21 against Chattooga (Ga.) in Summerville, Ga.
“It’s going to be a good tournament,” Banks said. “It’s not a far drive from here to Chattooga County. We’d like to have anybody who’d like to come watch and support us in Summerville.”
