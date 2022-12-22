After breaking the Sand Mountain Tournament’s varsity boys record for consecutive championships last year, Plainview is in position to extend that mark.

Jonah Williams finished with a game-high 19 points, Luke Smith had 12 points and eight rebounds and the top-seeded Bears defeated four-seeded Fyffe 68-51 in the SMT semifinals at Section High School on Wednesday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.