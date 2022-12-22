After breaking the Sand Mountain Tournament’s varsity boys record for consecutive championships last year, Plainview is in position to extend that mark.
Jonah Williams finished with a game-high 19 points, Luke Smith had 12 points and eight rebounds and the top-seeded Bears defeated four-seeded Fyffe 68-51 in the SMT semifinals at Section High School on Wednesday night.
The Bears advanced to the SMT title game against No. 2-seeded Geraldine on Thursday. The game was not completed before The Times-Journal went to press. Visit times-journal.com/sports for championship coverage.
The Bears won their sixth straight SMT title and 10th overall with a 76-55 victory against Section last year, setting a varsity boys record for consecutive SMT championships.
Plainview returned to the championship round after turning a 19-10 first-quarter lead into a 39-20 halftime advantage against the Red Devils in Wednesday night’s semifinal round.
The Bears gained control with defensive pressure that sparked turnovers and quick baskets. Dylan Haymon (10 points) made a layup to put Plainview ahead 17-7 with 2 minutes remaining in the opening frame, before Luke Smith (12 points, eight rebounds) scored on a reverse layup.
Williams shot 5 for 8 from 3-point range, sinking one off a pass from Levi Brown with 4 minutes left in the half to give the Bears a 33-14 advantage. Smith converted a 3-point play and Haymon dished to Williams for another 3 with 2 minutes to play until the break.
Fyffe produced 15 points across the third quarter, but Williams scored 13 points in the period, including three 3-pointers, to help prevent the Red Devils from threatening the lead.
Brodie Willoughby led Fyffe with 10 points, Eli Carter added eight points and Cooper Cox seven points.
Geraldine 66, Sylvania 48 —
Jaxon Colvin had a game-high 26 points and Connor Johnson added 17 points, as a fourth-quarter run fueled No. 2-seeded Geraldine past No. 6-seeded Sylvania and into the SMT final.
The Bulldogs maintained a 48-42 edge entering the fourth quarter, before outscoring the Rams 18-6.
Lucas Bryant finished with eight points for Geraldine, who led 35-33 at halftime.
Josh Scott led Sylvania with 19 points and Logan Wilks tallied 16 points, including four 3-point baskets in the first quarter.
