Bulldogs claim team of the week honor

Behind 41% of the online voting, the Geraldine Bulldogs claimed The Times-Journal Team of the Week.
The Bulldogs (3-1, 2-0 Class 3A, Region 7) are coming off a 26-20 victory against previously undefeated Plainview.
Caleb Hall rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns and Jaxon Colvin contributed two rushing scores behind 87 yards rushing.
Defensively, Colvin led the Bulldogs with 13 tackles and a forced fumble, Bo Harper recorded 11 tackles and Kobe Hill finished with 10 tackles. Hall, Ed Hernandez, Will Arnold and Caleb Benefield each had six stops.
