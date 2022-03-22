Wildcats win at North Jackson

Fort Payne’s girls and boys swept the six-school North Jackson Meet 2 in Stevenson on Thursday.
The Fort Payne girls claimed first place with 220 total points, Pisgah finished runner-up with 96 points and North Sand Mountain was third with 48 points. North Jackson, Skyline and Woodville also participated in the meet.
Fort Payne’s Brylan Gray captured first-place finishes in the shot put (34 feet, 9 inches) and discus throw (88 feet). Maddie Jackson was first in the 1600-meter run (5:43) and the 800-meter run (2:35). Sophia Trammell placed first in the 200-meter dash (28.78). Lydie Varnadore won the 100-meter hurdles (17:56) and the 300-meter hurdles (52.33), and Madison Wright claimed first in the 400-meter dash (1:07). Arianna Johnson won the triple jump (29-07).
The Fort Payne girls’ 4x800-meter relay team of Kyndal Hughes, Dania Belman, Kinsley Worthey and Wright was first (11:06). The girls’ 4x100-meter relay team of Arianna Johnson, Audrey Pacini, Varnadore and Trammell won, clocking in at 1:02.00. The girls’ 4x400-meter relay A-team of Mollie Sanderson, Jackson, Varnadore and Wright won at 4:31, and the B-team of Worthey, Pacini, Trammell and Dania Belman clocked in at 4:49.
For the Fort Payne boys, Darrell Prater won the javelin throw event (165), Patrick Sherrill was first in the triple jump (39-03) and 400-meter dash (53.29) and Kobe King finished first in the long jump (17-04). Owen Pettis was victorious in the 200-meter dash, clocking in at 22.11, and Ian Norman won the 800-meter run (2:13). Samuel Moses captured first place in the 1600-meter run (5:05), and Skyler Cody won the 110-meter hurdles (13.75).
The Fort Payne boys’ 4x800-meter relay team of Javier Medina Soto, Pablo Rodriguez, Samuel Campero and Norman placed first (9:13), the boys’ 4x100-meter relay team of Bennett Blanks, Cody, Sherrill and King won in 44.97 and the boys’ 4x400-meter relay team of Oliver Perea, Norman, Pettis and Sherrill was first (3:50).
Here are the complete results for Fort Payne at the meet in Stevenson:
GIRLS
4x800-meter relay
Relay Team, first, 11:06
100-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, first, 17.56
4x100-meter relay
Relay Team, first, 1:02
1600-meter run
Maddie Jackosn, first, 5:43
Anahi Barboza, second, 5:44
Kyndal Hughes, third, 5:47
Abigail Vega, fourth, 5:51
Michelle Belman, fifth, 6:33
400-meter dash
Madison Wright, first, 1:07
Mollie Sanderson, second, 1:09
Kinsley Worthey, third, 1:12
300-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, first, 52.33
800-meter run
Maddie Jackson, first, 2:35
Anahi Barboza, second, 2:36
Abigail Vega, third, 2:38
Kyndal Hughes, fourth, 2:47
200-meter dash
Sophia Trammell, first, 28.78
Mollie Sanderson, second, 30.17
Audrey Pacini, third, 30.53
4x400-meter relay
Relay Team A, first, 4:31
Relay Team B, second, 4:49
Discus
Brylan Gray, first, 88-00
Mckeena Jackson, second, 65-00
Triple Jump
Arianna Johnson, first, 29-07.00
Savannah Hall, second, 28-03.25
Austin Walker, fourth, 27-08.00
Javelin
Bella Weaver, first, 99-06
Seagan Hill, third, 76-00
Alexis Shrader, fourth, 73-00
Shot Put
Brylan Gray, first, 34-09
Mckeena Jackson, second, 28-08
BOYS
4x800-meter relay
Relay Team, first, 9:13
110-meter hurdles
Skyler Cody, first, 13.75
100-meter dash
Skyler Cody, second, 11.51
Bennett Blanks, third, 11.75
4x100-meter relay
Relay Team, first, 44.97
1600-meter run
Samuel Moses, first, 5:05
Ian Norman, second, 5:06
Pablo Rodriguez, fourth, 5:11
Samuel Campero, fifth, 5:17
Javier Medina Soto, sixth, 5:18
Ismael Jiminez, ninth, 5:41
400-meter dash
Patrick Sherrill, first, 53.29
Owen Pettis, second, 54.32
Oliver Perea, fourth, 58.68
Cooper Perea, fifth, 58.78
Connor Kinsley, sixth, 58.97
800-meter run
Ian Norman, first, 2:13
Samuel Moses, second, 2:15
Pablo Rodriguez, third, 2:16
Samuel Campero, fourth, 2:17
Javier Medina Soto, fifth, 2:21
Ismael Jiminez, seventh, 2:31
Oliver Perea, eighth, 2:32
200-meter dash
Owen Pettis, first, 22.11
Cooper Perea, second, 23.65
Connor Kinsley, fourth, 25.08
4x400-meter relay
Relay Team, first, 3:50
Shot Put
Eli Frasier, second, 40-00
Caden Kilgore, third, 39-10
Darrell Prater, fourth, 38-09
Hayden Presley, fifth, 38-00
Discus
Darrell Prater, second, 118-00
Caden Kilgore, fourth, 103-00
Eli Frasier, sixth, 100-00
Hayden Presley, 16th, 57-00
Long Jump
Kobe King, first, 17-04.50
Patrick Sherrill, third, 15-07
Triple Jump
Patrick Sherrill, first, 39-03.25
Kobe King, second, 38-09.00
Javelin
Darrell Prater, first, 165-00
Carter Tinker, second, 136-01
Eli Frasier, fifth, 101-00
