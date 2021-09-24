Big plays hurt Collinsville in loss against rival Sand Rock

Big plays hurt Collinsville as Sand Rock put up 475 yards of total offense in a 28-7 victory against the Panthers on Friday night.
Quarterback Aaron Ashley led the way for Sand Rock with 255 yards passing and two touchdowns.
The Collinsville defense did a nice job containing the Sand Rock offense but struggled to get anything going offensively.
“We couldn’t get anything going on offense and they did a great job,” Collinsville head coach Ernie Willingham said. “They had a good plan on both offense and defense. I thought we played hard but they made the plays and we didn’t.”
Sand Rock’s Trace Haygood scored the first touchdown of the night on a 3-yard run on the opening drive of the game. Bryan East added the extra point and Sand Rock led 7-0 with 9:25 left in the first quarter.
Collinsville couldn’t get anything going offensively on its first drive but a nice punt from Tristan Gallegos pinned Sand Rock on its own 1-yard line. That didn’t bother the Wildcats as they drove the ball 99 yards on 12 plays to take a 14-point lead. Haygood capped the drive off with a 12-yard run and East added the extra point.
After those scores, Collinsville’s defense settled in and held the Sand Rock offense.
Collinsville scored its first touchdown of the night with 1:05 left in the first half. Keaton DeBoard threw a 12-yard pass to Colton Wills who made a nice catch after the ball was tipped into the end zone. Gallegos added the extra point and the Panthers trailed 14-7.
Collinsville’s momentum ended when Sand Rock scored on a 35-yard pass from Ashley to Logan Crider with 0.5 seconds left in the first half. East added the extra point for a 21-7 halftime lead.
Collinsville opened the second half with some trickery as Wills completed a 28-yard pass to Jameson Coker on a reverse pass. However, the Panthers weren’t able to capitalize on the big play and turned the ball over on downs.
The Panthers had another opportunity after recovering a Sand Rock fumble on the Wildcats 40-yard line but again couldn’t convert the opportunity into a touchdown.
Sand Rock put the game out of reach when Ashley threw his second touchdown pass of the night on a 45-yard pass to Brian Giles.
DeBoard led Collinsville with 45 yards rushing and 5-for-18 passing for 45 yards. Wills had three catches 28 yards and a touchdown reception.
For Sand Rock, Haygood had 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Jacob Cornejo had 77 yards rushing on 15 carries.
