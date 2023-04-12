Kadie Brooks drove in two runs, Mia Tidmore plated two runs with an RBI and top-ranked Plainview improved to 23-0, beating Lincoln 9-1 at Sand Mountain Park last Friday.
Shianne Parker tossed a complete game, striking out two and allowing one hit for the Bears. Graidin Haas and Mallory Lindsey each drove in a run, and Hannah Regula and Jada Hampton contributed two runs apiece.
Chandler Stephens gave up eight runs on three hits across two innings for the Golden Bears, while Jazlin Mitchell registered a double with an RBI.
Lily Boswell struck out nine and surrendered two hits in a complete-game outing, as the Bears defeated Huntsville 4-1 earlier Friday. Tidmore scattered three hits, including a double, with an RBI and two runs scored. Abby Williams doubled on two hits and drove in a run, Chloe Hatch drove in a run on two hits and Ali Price plated a run on two hits.
Katie Schuler gave up six hits and struck out one across three innings of the loss for Huntsville.
St. Clair County 12, Ider 2
Ider’s Makinley Traylor doubled and drove in a run, and Julie Mavity allowed eight hits with two strikeouts in a complete game in a loss to St. Clair County last Friday.
Mavity and Miklyn Troxtel each scored a run for the Hornets (15-11).
Brooklynn Sertell homered, doubled and drove in four runs for the Saints, and Carmen Garner tripled with an RBI and two runs scored. Oaklie Rewis allowed four hits in the complete-game win.
Brynley Traylor struck out five and surrendered five hits in a complete-game effort, as Ider beat Etowah 5-4 earlier Friday. Sophia Murphey tripled and drove in three runs and Kelsey Cooper scattered two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
Etowah’s Lauren Farmer drove in two runs, while Kylee Wilder doubled with an RBI, Sydney Simpson doubled and Chloe Kelley doubled with an RBI. Wilder gave up three hits in 2 1/3 innings of the loss.
Lexi Brewer had an RBI and Cooper plated a run in the Hornets’ 6- 1 loss to Buckhorn on Friday. Troxtel struck out two while giving up five hits in a complete-game outing.
Coosa Christian 9, Valley Head 0
Adleigh Lockett struck out seven and surrendered four hits in a complete game in the circle for Valley Head in a loss to Coosa Christian in Game 2 of a doubleheader last Friday.
Lockett added two hits and Chloe Palmer contributed a hit for the Tigers (4-16).
Zowie Morris doubled with an RBI and two runs scored for the Conquerors. Evelyn Nowak doubled on two hits and drove in two runs, while AJ Holman drove in three runs. Nowak struck out three and walked none while allowing three hits in a complete game.
Olivia Harrison accounted for the Tigers’ solo hit in a 1-0 loss in Game 1. Harleigh Morgan tossed a complete game, striking out eight and surrendering four runs.
Nowak drove in Coosa Christian’s run and pitched a complete game, striking out five.
