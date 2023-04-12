Kadie Brooks drove in two runs, Mia Tidmore plated two runs with an RBI and top-ranked Plainview improved to 23-0, beating Lincoln 9-1 at Sand Mountain Park last Friday.

Shianne Parker tossed a complete game, striking out two and allowing one hit for the Bears. Graidin Haas and Mallory Lindsey each drove in a run, and Hannah Regula and Jada Hampton contributed two runs apiece.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.