Fort Payne baseball coaches and players welcomed young players for the program’s annual baseball camp this week.
The camp spanned three days and featured activities designed to increase skill level by working and improving hitting, fielding and pitching fundamentals while having fun.
Campers from kindergarten-sixth grade participated at the camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.