Owen Meadows rushed for seven touchdowns behind 21 carries and 371 yards of offense, as the Cornerstone Christian Academy Eagles fell 62-54 in overtime against defending ACAA Eight-Man state champion Russell Christian Academy (Miss.) in their season debut in Rainsville on Friday night.
Meadows scored on runs of 11, 90, 55, 38, 28, 35 and 55 yards. He scored two first-half touchdowns, as the Eagles (0-1) trailed 14-13 at intermission.
The game went to overtime tied at 54. With first possession and the ball spotted at the 10-yard line with four downs to score, RCA (1-0) reached the end zone courtesy of a Ty Jones scoring run. Jones ran in the following 2-point conversion.
The Eagles failed to score in four downs during their turn with the ball, ending the game.
Meadows broke free along the right side for a score to give CCA a 6-0 advantage on its first drive of the game.
The Warriors responded with a scoring drive on their next possession. Jones capped the series with a 1-yard scoring plunge with 2:45 remaining in the opening period. Jones added a 2-point conversion run up the middle to push RCA into an 8-6 lead.
Trey Stewart helped shut down the Warriors’ next drive when he sacked Aiden Burns for a 7-yard loss on a third-and-10 play, forcing a punt.
CCA grabbed the lead again with 5:09 left in the half. With the use of misdirection, Meadows carried the ball along the left sideline and through the Warriors’ defense on the first play from scrimmage, hustling 90 yards for the touchdown.
Jones ran in from 12 yards out with 2:45 to play in the half, allowing RCA to take the lead into the break after a failed 2-point conversion try.
The Eagles went ahead again after constructing a scoring drive out of halftime. Meadows rushed for his third touchdown with 11:03 on the clock. Stewart was on the receiving end of a 2-point conversion pass to make it 21-14.
A long kick return by Burns set up a short Jones touchdown run a minute later. A failed 2-point conversion pass play allowed the Eagles to maintain a 21-20 edge.
Tavian Milligan took a handoff from midfield and ran to the left, racing for a touchdown to extend the Eagles’ advantage to 27-20 with 8:14 left in the third quarter after a failed 2-point conversion attempt.
RCA struck again with 7:20 remaining in the third. From the Eagles’ 28-yard line, Burns rolled left and found Bubba Ballard slanting left and open for a touchdown. The following 2-point play failed, allowing CCA to cling to a 27-26 advantage.
The Warriors took command of the lead again when Burns added a 37-yard scoring run down the left side with 3:26 to play in the third, making it 32-27.
Meadows punched in his fourth rushing score with 43 seconds to play in the period. He ran right and quickly found space, running untouched from 55 yards out, giving the Eagles a 33-32 edge.
Jones ran for a score with 9:35 to play in regulation, and Jake Nelson swatted away a potential 2-point conversion pass play to keep the Warriors holding a 38-33 advantage.
Meadows’ scoring run with 8:12 left and a Jess Nelson kick gave CCA its final lead of the night at 40-38.
CCA hosts the Freedom Cowboys at 7 p.m. next Friday.
