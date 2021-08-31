Collinsville's DeBoard nets player of the week honor

Collinsville's Keaton DeBoard received 33% of the online voting to win this week's Times-Journal Player of the Week.
The junior quarterback/defensive back helped the Panthers rally late in the fourth quarter to defeat Crossville 21-20 at Crossville High School last Friday night.
DeBoard rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He also passed for 71 yards and had two kickoff returns totaling 69 yards.
DeBoard ran in the game-tying score late in the final period of the win.
