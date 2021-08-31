Collinsville's DeBoard nets player of the week honor

Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.