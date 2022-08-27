On a night where Fort Payne’s offense had trouble finding consistency, its defense maintained pressure on Etowah quarterback Trace Thompson with its pass rush and made key stops to help deliver a 26-14 triumph against Etowah at Wildcat Stadium on Friday night.
“Winning is hard in football, especially against a quality team like Etowah that’s well-coached and has great players,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said.
After Bennett Blanks’ 1-yard scoring run midway through the third to give Fort Payne (2-0) a 17-7 cushion, Omareon Finch helped pull the Blue Devils (1-1) within a field goal at the 5:13 mark. Finch returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown.
A Conner Hughes 36-yard field goal with 2:56 remaining in the third extended the Wildcats into a 20-14 advantage.
Fort Payne’s defense dove on an Etowah fumble on the Blue Devils’ 9, leading to a 1-yard scoring run up the middle by Barnes and extending the advantage to 26-14 with 7:40 to play in regulation.
“I thought our defense just played well all night,” Elmore said. “...I just thought we kept playing on defense, we kept getting pressure on (Thompson) and we kept tackling (Finch).”
The Wildcats overcame a slow start to take a 10-7 lead at intermission. Hughes drilled the go-ahead 36-yard field goal as time expired.
The Blue Devils struck first with 2:24 remaining in the opening period. Briggs Freeman ran left for a 3-yard scoring run on a second-and-goal play.
Dax Varnadore was inserted for Jake Barnes at quarterback for the Wildcats’ next series. Fort Payne’s offense continued failing to gain any momentum, however, as the drive ended with a three-and-out with 1:27 to play in the quarter.
Barnes, who had a pass intercepted in the first quarter, returned at QB on the next series: Fort Payne’s best drive of the game to that point.
Barnes orchestrated an eight-play, 80-yard drive, capped by a touchdown pass to Marcus Ledford.
On second-and-7 from Fort Payne’s 46-yard line, Barnes connected with Nolan Fowler along the right side for a 34-yard pickup.
On the next play, from 12 yards out, Barnes used a play-action pass to free himself on the right side. He rolled out and found Ledford open near the 7-yard line.
The wide receiver did the rest, avoiding his defender and diving across the goal line.
An extra point knotted the game at 7 with 7:36 to play until the half.
“We kept hanging in there offensively and did enough to make the plays when we had to,” Elmore said. “But the defense, getting two big turnovers in (Etowah) territory in the second half, was probably the difference in the game.”
Blanks recorded a sack on Etowah’s final drive of the half.
The Wildcats defense stood tall on a fourth-down play near midfield when the duo of Caden Kilgore and Tinker tackled the Blue Devils’ ball carrier short of the first-down marker.
The Wildcats travel to Huntsville next Friday to play Mae Jemison.
