The Geraldine Bulldogs wrapped up their Class 3A-Region 6 schedule with an impressive senior night performance, as they routed Glencoe 49-27 on Friday night at Coolidge Isbell Field.

The Bulldogs improved to 6-3 overall and closed 5-2 in the Region 6 standings. Geraldine and Sylvania tied for second in the standings, but the Rams get the No. 2 seed because they defeated the Bulldogs. Both teams also lost to region champion Piedmont.

