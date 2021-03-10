Dalton Gray and Eli Kirby combined to deliver shutout performances from the mound, as the Fort Payne Wildcats toppled the Glencoe Yellow Jackets 8-0 at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday.
Gray struck out eight and walked one while surrendering five hits in six innings of his start for the Wildcats (5-6). Kirby closed the game by allowing one hit, retiring two and walking none.
Fort Payne plated four runs in the second inning to take a 4-0 lead. Brody Gifford scored on a strikeout after an error at first base, Ricky Adame singled in Nolan Fowler and Will Abbott and Adame reached home on an error in center field.
A forced walk allowed the Wildcats to push their lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the fourth before Will Green scored on a sacrifice fly.
J.D. Blalock doubled to left field, plating Abbott in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 7-0. Green scored on a groundout to close the inning.
Gifford finished with two hits and Sawyer Burt had a triple for Fort Payne.
Grayson Kellett led the Yellow Jackets with two hits, while Elijah Huff recorded a double.
Glencoe left seven runners stranded in scoring position; Fort Payne left five runners aboard.
The Wildcats host Sardis for a varsity doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
