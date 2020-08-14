Coach Q&A: Geraldine volleyball coach Renee Bearden

GERALDINE — This is the 19th installment in a question-and-answer series with DeKalb County coaches, taking a look at their playing journeys and their coaching experiences. In Part 19, The Times-Journal interviewed Geraldine volleyball coach Renee Bearden.
Q: How long have you worked as both an assistant and a head coach?
A: I assisted Cristie Brothers at Geraldine from 2008 to spring 2011. I then assisted Dee Ayres Wilson (now at LAMP) fall 2011 to spring 2015 at (Snead State Community College).
Q: What schools have you coached at during your career?
A: Geraldine High School and Snead State.
Q: How long have you been leading Geraldine’s volleyball program?
A: (It’s) my third season.
Q: What do you most remember about playing on Geraldine’s only state championship-winning volleyball team and how that team was able to excel?
A: ...It was an exciting time for the program. We weren’t a team full of superstars, but rather a team that couldn’t stand to lose.
Q: What was your playing career like? How far did it take you?
A: I didn’t start playing volleyball until my eighth-grade year when Mr. Billy Ray Morris convinced me that volleyball was a sport worth trying. As a Hall, all we knew was basketball.
Q: What led you to coaching?
A: I’m not really sure. I have always known that I wanted to give back to the school and program that gave me so much.
Q: Who are the coaches who most influence the way you instruct your players today?
A: [High school coach] Cristie Brothers and [college coaches] Dr. Mel Wright, Dave Barrett and Nathlea Stephenson.
Q: Do you teach at Geraldine, as well? If so, what subject?
A: I’m in my 13th year at Geraldine. My degree is elementary education. I taught elementary eight years and have taught high school family and consumer science going into my fifth year.
Q: When you have free time, what activities do you enjoy doing?
A: I have a 6-year-old son. My husband, Dustin, and I enjoy watching him play sports. We also enjoy traveling together and taking spontaneous trips.
