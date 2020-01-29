Hadley Hamilton had 17 points to break 1,000 career points as four Collinsville girls in a 62-59 win against Pisgah in Collinsville on Monday night.
Tyla Tatum and Brittany Rivera scored 15 points apiece and Olivia Akins had 13 points as the Panthers (22-2), the No. 3 team in Class 2A, beat 3A’s top-ranked Pisgah (23-2).
Hamilton drilled five 3-point baskets, including three in the third quarter.
Kallie Tinker scored a game-high 20 points and Molly Heard had 16 points for the Eagles.
The Panthers defeated Geraldine 61-32 on Tuesday.
Rivera had 18 points and Hamilton had 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Tatum added 11 points.
Gracie Rowell led the Bulldogs with 11 points.
Collinsville visits Oakwood Adventist Academy on Thursday.
Geraldine visits Sardis on Thursday.
Here’s a look at other girls’ games from Monday and Tuesday:
Fyffe 68, Geraldine 35
Marie Woodall sank seven 3-pointers and scored 22 points in the Fyffe girls’ 68-35 victory against Geraldine on Monday night.
The Red Devils (22-5) raced to an 18-4 lead and extended it to 44-15 at the halftime break.
Madison Myers scored 11 points, Alexia Barber had eight points and five rebounds and Riley Wise added six rebounds.
Haven Hall and Rowell had eight points apiece for the Bulldogs (7-19).
Marie Woodall made five 3-pointers to lead the Red Devils with 18 points in a 72-47 win against Asbury on Tuesday night.
As a team, Fyffe made 10 3-pointers and had five players score in double figures.
Maggie Woodall scored 13 points, Myers had 12 points and Anabelle Taylor and Wise finished with 10 points apiece.
Audrey Walter had a game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds for Asbury (9-16).
Fyffe hosts Sylvania on Thursday.
Fort Payne 60, Scottsboro 45
Isabelle Goggans led the Fort Payne girls with 21 points, including five 3-pointers in a 60-45 win against Scottsboro in Fort Payne on Monday night.
Kylie Neil had 20 points for Fort Payne (18-7) and Logan Neil added nine points.
Fort Payne led 34-26 at halftime and outscored Scottsboro 26-18 in the second half.
Madison Holland finished with 17 points and Carley Bell had 13 points, as Scottsboro fell to 12-13.
Fort Payne hosts Cherokee County for senior night Friday.
Asbury 65, Crossville 52
Marisa Hunt had 13 points and Kinsley Henderson added 10 points in the Crossville girls’ 65-52 loss to Asbury on Monday night.
The Lions (7-14) took a 27-21 halftime advantage.
Asbury pulled ahead after outscoring Crossville 22-4 in the third quarter.
Crossville visits Ider on Friday.
Buckhorn 53, Plainview 39
Harley Wilkins finished with 15 points from five 3-point baskets to lead the Plainview girls in a 53-39 loss at Buckhorn on Tuesday night.
With the game tied at 14 after the opening period, Buckhorn (10-13) pulled away 30-23 at halftime and held the Bears (17-9) to 16 second-half points.
Plainview hosts North Sand Mountain on Thursday.
