Wildcats sweep regular-season finale

The Fort Payne wrestling team swept its competition at a tri-match at Gardendale, wrapping up its regular season Thursday night.
The Wildcats topped host Gardendale 48-24 and defeated Jackson-Olin 72-6.
Pedro Miguel, Parker Wilson and Tucker Burkhead each earned a win by pin and another by forfeit. Brigden Snyder and Dawson Williams each had one win by decision and another by forfeit, and Noah Tidmore picked up a win by pin.
At Armuchee High School (Ga.) on Tuesday night, Fort Payne beat Armuchee 56-20 and Rome (Ga.) 66-12.
Williams and Cole Blalock each won their respective matches by pins.
Fort Payne wrestlers finishing with a win by pin and another by forfeit included Carter Blalock, Jax Cyrus, Hayden Davis, Burkhead and Tidmore.
Cooper Hilyer won a match by pin and another by decision.
Snyder and Blake King each finished the night with a win by pin.
