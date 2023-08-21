Fort Payne wants to throw up the thumb.
After toppling longtime rival Scottsboro 20-6 in last year’s TopCat Rivalry contest, Fort Payne will look to push its rivalry series winning streak to five games when it opens the regular season at Wildcat Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“Scottsboro likes to use a four-man front on defense, but we will be prepared for multiple fronts since many teams like to change their looks up on defense,” Fort Payne head coach Chris Elmore said. “Luke Terrell and Griffin Murdock seem to be leaders for them on defense and always seem to be around the ball. They have a big defensive line that will be difficult to block consistently if we are not at the top of our game.”
Fort Payne maintains a 54-31-3 series lead against Scottsboro, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Scottsboro, guided by head coach Cris Bell in his third year, took a 14-9 loss during the varsity segment against Class 4A’s second-ranked Cherokee County in a fall jamboree in Centre last Thursday night.
The teams’ varsity starters/regulars played the first half and one series each offensively and defensively in the second half.
Scottsboro’s offense outgained Cherokee County 224-157. Scottsboro ran for 188 yards on 34 carries, getting 59 yards on 15 carries from Keelan Alvarez, 48 yards on five carries from Jake Jones, 30 yards on five carries from Jacobi Edmondson and 24 yards on five carries from Thomas Rackler. Thomas Stewart caught a 22-yard pass and Edmondson had a 10-yard reception from Jones, who was 4-of-7 passing for 36 yards.
“Scottsboro uses their familiar triple-option attack out of a double-wing formation,” Elmore said. “Their fullback Keenan Alvarez is the key to making their offense go. Alvarez and their QB Jake Jones are now in their third year of running this offense and they look much more comfortable and experienced than last year. Jones is making all the right decisions, which makes a triple-option offense very difficult to defend.”
Meanwhile, Fort Payne went scoreless during its varsity portion of a fall jamboree against Oxford last Thursday night. Oxford finished the varsity first half with a 21-0 lead before the scoreboard was cleared and the second half was played with a mix of varsity and JV players.
Fort Payne’s offense crossed into Oxford territory just once during the varsity half.
“We were able to get exactly what we needed out of our jamboree with Oxford,” Elmore said. “We wanted to get challenged by an excellent team and we got exactly that. There were good moments in all three phases and there were obviously several not so good moments in all three phases. All of those struggles will help us grow as a team and a coaching staff. If we use that experience as a positive, we will all be better because of playing Oxford.”
In last year’s TopCat game, Fort Payne’s defense highlighted the night while the offense sparked some big plays. Alex Akins ran for two touchdowns.
In the third quarter, Fort Payne pulled ahead 20-0 on a 21-yard scoring run to the left side by Kaden Dubose. Jake Barnes found Nolan Fowler floating on the left side, and Fowler used screens to run for a 58-yard gain, setting up Dubose’s TD with 8:35 to go in the period.
Fort Payne’s defense confined Scottsboro’s offense on its own side of the field until midway through the third. The drive ended with a fumble, and Fort Payne’s offense returned to the field with 5:27 on the clock.
Jason Bowen of the Jackson County Sentinel contributed to this report.
