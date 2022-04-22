The Valley Head boys and the Crossville girls won respective titles at the 2022 DeKalb County Golf Tournament on Tuesday.
The tournament, hosted by Sylvania High School at Twin Bridges Golf Club in Gadsden, included participation from Crossville, Valley Head, Fyffe, Sylvania, Geraldine, Plainview and Ider.
In the boys’ tournament, Valley Head shot a 381 to claim the championship. Lane Ingram shot a 67 and was the low medalist and an all-county selection. His teammates included Ethan Smith, Chance Pierson and Kolby Dupree.
Fyffe was runner-up in the boys’ tournament, shooting a 394. Caleb Mitchell shot a 92 and earned all-county honors. Teammates included Eli Butts, Ben Bryan and Cade Underwood.
Sylvania placed third, firing a 395. Logan Wilks shot an 87 to finish with all-county honors and second to Valley Head’s Ingram as low medalist. Teammates were Jack Griffin, Jonah Gurley and Ryan Bullock.
Ider’s Cohen Willoughby (91) and Plainview’s Luke Smith (93) were all-county selections.
On the girls’ side, Crossville fired a 360 en route to the championship. Velvie Smith was low medalist with a 103 and an all-county selection. Sara Kilgo shot a 112 and was also an all-county selection, with Shawna Lowery joining the winning Lions.
Plainview’s Kaylee Young received all-county acclaim, shooting a 113 as the Bears finished as tournament runners-up with a combined score of 366. Joining Young were teammates Montana Neeley and Jayden Blackwell.
Sylvania fired a 372 to place third overall. The team was comprised of Jacey Pickett, who shot a 119 and received an all-county honor, Kate Berry and Sadie Goza.
Joining the girls all-county team was Fyffe’s Trinity Dobbins, who fired a 118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.