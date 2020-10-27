Wildcats visit Chiefs in regular-season finale

Ahead of their first-round state playoff game, the Fort Payne Wildcats will travel to Stevenson to tangle with the North Jackson Chiefs at R.D. Hicks Stadium in a regular-season finale for both teams at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Wildcats (7-2, 5-1 Class 6A, Region 7) completed region competition as runners-up and a No. 2 seed in the postseason, falling behind in the second half in a 49-14 loss to Oxford in the region championship game at Wildcat Stadium last Friday night.
Darrell Prater’s 1-yard scoring dive, along with some timely defensive plays, helped Fort Payne keep it close with a 14-7 halftime deficit.
But the Yellow Jackets’ offense was too potent to be kept down for long.
Quarterback Trey Higgins ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more as Oxford’s offense surged to claim the region title and the region’s top seed.
J.D. Blalock added a touchdown run for the Wildcats, finishing with 78 yards passing behind 6 of 13 completions. Alex Akins paced Fort Payne’s run game with nine carries for 42 yards in the absence of injured starting halfback Hunter Love.
Devin Wells recorded a team-high seven tackles for Fort Payne and Jayden Dubose intercepted a pass in the first half.
The Wildcats look to return to the win column against the Chiefs (6-3, 5-2) in their regular-season finale after constructing a six-game winning streak this season.
North Jackson used a fourth-quarter rally to beat New Hope 33-28 in its Class 4A, Region 7 finale last Friday night in New Hope.
Nigel Lanier led the Chiefs’ rushing effort with 211 yards, with 78 yards receiving and 39 yards passing. Dalton Morris threw for 108 yards as they improved their win streak to three games and finished as the region’s No. 3 seed.
North Jackson’s offense averages 30 points per game and surrenders 23 per game.
The Chiefs lead the series with Fort Payne 11-7, but Fort Payne has won the previous four meetings. In the last meeting, the Wildcats won 46-0 in August 2013, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.