FORT PAYNE — Fort Payne’s track and field teams had promising starts to the outdoor season in their first meet of 2021 Saturday.
Madi Wallace won the girls 100-meter hurdles event as the Fort Payne girls finished second overall, highlighting the Wildcats’ season opener at the Rome Invitational in Rome, Ga.
The meet hosted 22 teams and 800 athletes. Fort Payne and Guntersville were the only Alabama representatives present.
The Fort Payne girls posted 76 points in their second-place overall finish, while Alexander (Ga.) won with 96 points and Riverwood International Charter School (Ga.) was third with 75 points.
Wallace, a senior, clocked in at 14.3 seconds to win the girls individual 100-meter hurdles race. She also placed second in the 300-meter hurdles (48.27) and second as a part of the Wildcats’ 4x400-meter relay team, which included senior Maggie Groat and junior Maddie Jackson and eighth-grader Ruthie Jones; the relay team finished in 4:15.69.
“Ruthie was probably the surprise of the day,” Wildcats assistant coach C.M. Sanford said of the eighth-grader competing in her first track meet. “She had practiced well, but when you stick an eighth-grader in that big of a meet you don’t know what will happen.”
Wallace added a fourth-place overall finish in the long jump (15 feet, 5 inches).
Groat continued working her way back into form from last winter’s knee surgery. She finished second in the high jump (4-10), third in the 300-meter hurdles, sixth in the 400-meter dash and ran a leg of the 4x400-meter relay.
Jackson finished sixth in the 800-meter dash (2:30), sixth in the 1600-meter race and ran a leg of the 4x400-meter relay.
Jordan Strogov placed third in the high jump (4-10), Arianna Johnson finished seventh in the triple jump (30-7) and Jones placed seventh in the 400-meter dash and ran a leg of the 4x400-meter relay.
Brylan Gray had a productive day with two personal-best throws (82 feet in the discus throw and 33 feet, 7 inches in the shot put, good for fourth place).
Sanford said Gray has the makings of a state-level competitor, as long as she has the drive for it.
Anahi Barboza, Reese McCurdy, Abigail Vega and Aylin Vega ran on the 4x800-meter relay team, which placed second.
Many members of the Fort Payne boys team competed in their first varsity meet Saturday.
Freshman Kaden Dubose competed in the 100-,200- and 4x100-meter relays, Malik Turner finished 10th in the high jump (5-6), Owen Pettis finished ninth in the 400-meter race, along with Patrick Sherrill, who finished 12th. Sherrill also placed 12th in the triple jump (38-2).
“We think Patrick can do well in (the 400-meter race) with more conditioning,” Sanford said.
Darrell Prater had a personal-record throw of 39 feet in the shot put, Koby King finished ninth in the triple jump with a 39-foot jump and Ian Norman ran a personal best in the 800-meter race at 2:14. Arturo Rodriguez finished 13th in the 800-meter race (2:11) and 17th in the 1600-meter run (4:45).
The 4x100-meter relay team of Dubose, Sherrill, King and Skyler Cody finished 13th.
