Ask AJ Kramer when she committed to the University of Alabama at Birmingham and she’ll be quick to tell the exact date: November 1, 2021.
After more than a year of waiting, the Fort Payne senior, who is as lethal of a hitter as she is a pitcher, made her softball and educational future official last Thursday afternoon, signing a national letter of intent with the Blazers at Fort Payne High School.
“It means a lot, especially since I’ve been committed for so long,” Kramer said of getting to celebrate her signing with family and friends. “It’s been leading up to this moment for the past year. I’m just ready to make it 100% official.”
She remembered being on UAB’s campus for the first visit as a junior, liking the campus, the way the coaching staff made her feel at home, watching the softball team conduct a good practice.
In a win against Cleburne County last season, Kramer threw a career-high 17 strikeouts and finished with a first-team appearance on the 2022 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Softball Team.
Kramer and the Wildcats closed the season with a 35-12-1 overall record, having claimed Class 6A-Area 15’s runner-up and an elimination bracket final finish at the AHSAA East Central Regional at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
As for this spring, her final season with the Wildcats, Kramer has one looming goal in mind.
“I definitely want to break Fort Payne’s home run record,” she said. “I’ve tied it the last two years. I broke the strikeout record, I broke the wins record, I’ve broken a lot of records there, but the home run record I’ve yet to break, so that’s my biggest goal this season.”
Kramer smashed a regular-season record-tying 14 home runs in 2022.
The UAB signee began playing T-ball at age 5. By the time she reached 10 or 11, softball was a massive part of her life. She played every weekend, loving the marathon of doubleheaders and tripleheaders, the grueling travel schedule and tournaments.
“It’s a grind and it’s a failure sport. You’re going to fail more than you succeed,” Kramer said.
In addition to playing softball for Fort Payne High School, she’s also been a member of the Birmingham-based 18U travel softball club Alabama Hotshots Premier Burke, coached by Marty Burke.
At UAB, Kramer is set to join a team led by head coach A.J. Daugherty. The Blazers went 25-24 overall in 2022, including 13-10 in conference play, with a season-finale appearance in the Conference USA Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.