Plainview wins Team of the Week

The Plainview Bears won this week's Times-Journal/Northeast Alabama Community College Team of the Week with 49% of the online vote.
The Bears defeated Vinemont 41-14 in the opening round of the Class 3A state playoffs at First State Bank Field in Rainsville last Friday night.
Plainview improved to 10-1 after tallying 401 yards of offense in the first-round win, as Marcos Vega and Noah White combined for 216 yards rushing.
The Bears visit defending 3A champion Piedmont in the second round Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.