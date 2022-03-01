Will Stephens batted 5 for 6 and tripled twice, as Fyffe plated nine runs in the eighth inning to break a 5-all tie and win 14-5 at Collinsville on Saturday.
The Red Devils amassed 23 hits while leaving 12 runners aboard in the extra-inning victory against their DeKalb County rival.
Stephens finished with two RBIs and plated two runs. Yahir Balcazar had three hits, drove in three runs and scored twice, Bentley Coffee collected three hits, Brodie Blackwell added three hits with two RBIs and a run scored and Blake Dobbins finished with three hits, scored two runs and drove in one more. Aubrey Baker scored twice behind a two-hit, two-RBI effort, Trenton Rowell drove in a run with two hits and scored twice, Levi O’Connor had two runs scored with an RBI and Jake Wooden chipped in an RBI.
In the bottom of the second, Keaton DeBoard blasted a three-run home run across left field to give the Panthers a 4-2 lead. Jordan Coker extended the lead to three runs when he doubled to left field in the third frame, plating Dawson Cothran.
The Red Devils scored on an error in the fourth before a Baker double sliced the scoring gap to 5-4 in the top of the sixth. Balcazar singled home Stephens for the tying run in the top of the seventh.
With two outs in play in the top of the eighth inning, Stephens tripled to center field, plating Rowell for the game’s final tally.
DeBoard paced the Panthers with two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Collinsville finished with four hits. Gavin Lang took the loss on the mound in two innings, surrendering two runs on seven hits with no walks and two strikeouts.
Dobbins picked up the win for Fyffe, striking out 12 and walking two while giving up one run on one hit.
Plainview 4, Geraldine 3:
Logan Payne singled home the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning as Plainview topped Geraldine in Game 1 of a doubleheader at First Southern State Bank Field in Rainsville on Saturday.
Sam Crowell struck out 10 and walked one while surrendering two runs on four hits in six innings of work for the Bears. Brayden Haymon earned the save, allowing one run on one hit while sitting two and walking one.
Plainview finished with just three hits, but left eight runners stranded on base.
Drew Fowler tossed five innings for Geraldine, giving up two hits and runs with five walks and four strikeouts.
Bo Harper registered two hits with an RBI, leading all Geraldine batters.
The Bears led 2-0 before Geraldine tied things in the third inning. Harper singled in a run, and Colton Lusher reached home on a double play.
In the bottom of the sixth, Ethan Williams drew a walk and Austin Strickland scored to give Plainview a 4-2 advantage.
The Bulldogs pulled within a run in the top of the seventh when Jayse Cook scored on a wild pitch.
In Plainview’s second game, Austin Anderson delivered a no-hitter while striking out nine North Sand Mountain batters in a 10-0 victory in five innings.
Anderson walked one batter, tossing 45 strikes in 63 total pitches.
Noah White recorded a double on two hits with three RBIs and a run scored for the Bears. Braxton Henson had two hits and scored two runs, and
Williams scored a run with three RBIs.
Crossville 8, Valley Head 0:
Kolby Lesley registered nine strikeouts in a complete-game shutout against Valley Head in Cherokee County on Saturday.
Lesley surrendered four hits and walked none while tossing 59 strikes in 76 total pitches for the Lions. He added a 4-for-4 hitting performance and scored three runs.
Dekota Causey drove in three runs on two hits and scored a run, and Connor Blanton added two hits and two RBIs for Crossville.
Eian Bain doubled for the Tigers and tossed 2 1/3 innings while giving up five hits and runs with five strikeouts and three walks. Gentry Grisham retired seven Crossville batters and walked two while allowing three runs on four hits.
Piedmont 12, Sylvania 1:
Josh Scott and Brody Smith each recorded a hit as Sylvania fell behind early and couldn’t recover against Piedmont in the first of two games Saturday.
In the top of the third inning, Smith hit a fly ball and reached on an error, as John Robert Dixon plated the Rams’ lone run and cut the deficit to 9-1.
The Rams shuffled through four pitchers. Jonah Gurley delivered 2 1/3 innings of work, surrendering four runs on six hits.
Jack Hayes struck out seven and walked one while allowing one run on two hits for the Bulldogs. Cole Wilson added two innings giving up no hits or runs while walking three and sitting two.
Jack Tolbert doubled twice with three RBIs and a run scored, and Jake Austin doubled twice while scoring a run and driving in three runs for Piedmont.
Geraldine 4, North Sand Mountain 3:
Austyn Banks sat 13 batters while allowing three hits and runs in 6 2/3 innings, as Geraldine staved off a North Sand Mountain rally in Rainsville on Saturday.
Drew Fowler doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Colton Lusher added a double and plated a run for the Bulldogs.
Geraldine pushed across four runs in the third inning to take a 4-0 lead before the Bison added a run in the bottom half of the frame. NSM tacked on a pair of runs in the seventh inning with two outs in play, but Plainview’s defense ended the threat after Lusher relieved Banks on the mound.
The Bison lined out to second baseman Brodie Norwood to end the game.
Cherokee County 16, Valley Head 1:
Nate Bain scored on an error as Valley Head was limited to three hits in a four-inning loss at Cherokee County.
Bain scored in the top of the second as the Tigers trailed 4-0. Mason Vest hit a ground ball and reached on an error from third base, allowing Bain to score.
The Warriors piled up eight runs in the bottom half of the second inning to put the game out of reach, leading to a mercy-rule finish in four innings.
Vest, Gentry Grisham and Eian Bain had one hit apiece for the Tigers, who left eight runners stranded on base.
Noah Hulgan surrendered nine runs on two hits while striking out two and walking six in the loss.
Cherokee County’s Tristan Whitehead tripled, drove in three runs and scored three runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.